Shelby County Chamber of Commerce: Washer Pitching Tournament and 42 Tournament at Grill Fest

Join the Fun at Grill Fest next weekend, April 1st and 2nd. In addition to sampling great barbeque you can participate in the 42 Tournament and the Washer Pitching Tournament, both Sponsored by Shelby Savings Bank.

Both events will be held on Friday evening this year. Registration for the 42 Tournament begins at 5:30 and the Tournament begins at 6:00. Please note, this is an hour earlier than in the past. Registration fee is $10.00 per person/$20.00 per team. Winning team takes the jackpot prize.

The Washer Pitching Tournament will begin at 7:00pm. It is $10.00 per person to participate and the winning team takes the jackpot prize.

All Grill Fest activities will take place at the Rodeo Arena on Highway 7 East rain or shine. We will be under the cover if it is raining. Grill Fest 2022 is Sponsored by Farmers State Bank.