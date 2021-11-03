Shelby County Chamber of Commerce: Taste of The Holidays

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are hosting the 8th Annual Taste of the Holidays, presented by Shelby Savings Bank, an eclectic culinary sampling and dining experience, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the John D. Windham Civic Center. Tickets will be on sale beginning Monday, November 8th and will be available to be purchased at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce office or from any Chamber Ambassador.

Space is limited and advance tickets are $15 per person. No tickets will be available at the door.

Those showcased in the exclusive Taste of the Holidays are local chamber member restaurants, caterers, florists and other specialty businesses.

Gold sponsors for the Taste of the Holiday event are Specter, Inc. and Sabine State Bank.

For additional information, please call 936.598.3682, email info@shelbycountychamber.com or visit www.shelbycountychamber.com.