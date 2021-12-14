Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Seeking Citizen Award Nominations

The 99th Annual Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Celebration & Awards, presented by Farmers State Bank, will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022. We will celebrate and recognize the achievements of 2021 and welcome a new year. The theme for the Awards Celebration will be Denim and Diamonds!

The highlight of the Celebration is our Awards presentations the Farm Family of the Year award, Young Citizen of the Year award and the Distinguished Service Award.

Nominations are being solicited from residents of Shelby County for the Young Citizen of the Year and the Distinguished Service Award. The Young Citizen of the Year was established in 1966 to recognize and encourage the young people in the area involved in community service. To be eligible, the nominee must be at least 18 up to 39 years of age, a resident of Shelby County during at least six months of the year for which the award is given, and not a previous recipient.

The Distinguished Service award is presented to an individual who has shown faithful and outstanding service to the community over a number of years. The selection criteria process for these awards include personal involvement that enriches the general welfare of our communities, participation in a wide variety of community activities, specific contributions to some area of the community, leadership, personal or business progress, ability to cooperate with individuals, civic, religious or social organizations. Candidates must be considered to be of integrity, sound character and generally well respected.

Nomination forms are available on our website and at the Chamber offices. Written nominations including additional letters of support regarding the qualifications of the nominee should be sent to the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, 100 Courthouse Square, A-101, Center, Texas 75935 by Friday, December 31, 2021.