Shelby County Chamber of Commerce: New Member Ribbon Cutting Planned for Indulge Beauty Bar

Indulge Beauty Bar, the newest member of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is having a new member Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, November 9th at 11:00am. The public is invited to join the celebration!!

Indulge Beauty Bar is a full service hair salon and esthetics studio, owned and operated by Tristyn Crelia, a licensed esthetician. Indulge Beauty Bar offers haircuts, custom hair colors, perms, hair extensions, blow-outs, manicures and pedicures, facials, full-body waxing, acne boot-camp, spray tans, cosmetic applications, various services for lashes and brows and much more. Plan a spa party! Packages are available for adults and kids in the salon. Bridal makeup is available in the salon, or on-location.

Tristyn is joined by cosmetologists Magan Collins, Shonda Clifton and Laney Flournoy. They are excited to be on the downtown square and look forward to helping you achieve all of your beauty needs.

Join the Chamber Ambassadors in welcoming Tristyn as a new business owner and Chamber member.

Indulge Beauty Bar is located at 120 Austin Street (Suite B). For more information or to book an appointment call 936-427-5000.

For more information, contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or email info@shelbycountychamber.com.