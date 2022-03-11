Shelby County Chamber of Commerce: Leadership Conference For Jr. Chamber of Commerce

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Leadership Conference for Junior Chamber of Commerce students on Tuesday, March 8th at the Civic Center. Over 100 JCC students were able to attend the Conference.

Ms. Kaylin Burleson and Ms. Tammy Lemoine were this year’s Chairmen and presenters. The students worked in small groups discussing a variety of questions regarding leadership. Each group created a poster that answered two questions: what makes a strong and effective leader, and why is leadership so important to a school community and school culture. The posters were presented to the entire the group.

The leadership discussions and poster presentation were followed by Drew Dudley’s TED Talk about “Lollipop Moments”.

The students joined the Center Rotary Club for lunch. Rotary President Elect, Cancee Lester, welcomed the students and their Sponsors. She shared insight into Civic Involvement in the community and talked about Rotary’s involvement in our community as well as world wide.

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the following Sponsors for their support of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Program: Presenting Sponsor, JML Management; Gold Sponsor, Deb’s Boutique; Silver Sponsors: J. Lout, Inc., JTK Management, Inc., LaGrone Air Conditioning, McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning, Payne & Payne Home N’Suchlike and Viatrac Fertilizer; Friends of the Junior Chamber of Commerce: Automotive Collision Repair Specialist, Center Christian Academy, Center Glass, Mathews Real Estate, Panola College, Mr. and Mrs. Rayford Copelin.

The Shelby County Junior Chamber of Commerce and Young Ambassadors program was established in 1996 with around 85 students. Today there are over 200 students from public and private schools in Shelby County from grades 8-12 that meet the academic, volunteer and character criteria.

The purpose of the JCC program is to develop leadership skills as well as assist the Ambassadors in various projects and opportunities of hospitality and service.