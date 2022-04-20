Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Healthcare Committee Hosts Lunch & Learn

The Chamber of Commerce Health Care Committee is hosting the April Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, April 27th at noon at the AgriLife Extension Office. Our guest speaker for April will be Denis Merriman, Director of the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. It takes a caring adult to make that first critical step to protect a child when abuse is suspected. The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center has an outstanding staff of trained professionals who care and help the families. No single agency has all the necessary skills, knowledge and resources to provide assistance needed by the abused children and their families. The Advocacy Center staff unite the efforts of public agencies, the community with their own expertise and resources to optimize the prevention, detection, assessment, investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases. Working together, much more can be accomplished.

At the Lunch and Learn, Denise will be sharing information about the Advocacy Center and the resources available to children and families.

The Lunch and Learns are open to everyone. Lunch is provided. Please RSVP to 598-7744 or to 598-3682. For information contact the Chamber offices at 598-3682 or email info@shelbycountychamber.com.