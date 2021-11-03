Shelby County Chamber of Commerce: Christmas Through the Decades

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Santa’s Christmas Parade Committee announces the 2021 parade will be held on Saturday, December 4th beginning at 6:00pm. The Parade is presented by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Through the Decades”.

Categories for the 2021 Parade will include: Individuals, Schools, Businesses, Churches and Civic Organizations. Judges will award cash prizes to the top three places in each category. The Float Competition Sponsor is the City of Center.

Parade float entry registration is free and completed applications must be returned to the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce office by Friday, November 26th.

We hope there will be a lot of entries. Decorate your pick up truck, golf cart, horse and buggy etc. Join in the holiday festivities and have fun!

The Taste of the Holidays, sponsored by Shelby Savings Bank, will be held on Thursday, December 2nd at the Windham Civic Center from 4:30-7:30pm. There will be delicious food samplings available.

For more information contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or email info@shelbycountychamber.com.