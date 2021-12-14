Shelby County Chamber of Commerce: 99th Annual Celebration & Awards Event

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebration and Awards, presented by Farmers State Bank, will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 6:30pm – 8:00pm at the Windham Civic Center.

The Board of Directors and staff of the Chamber invite all members and community partners to celebrate the past year and look forward to 2022 with colleagues and friends, good food, entertainment and a fun evening. We will also announce the Farm Family of the Year, the Young Citizen of the Year and the Distinguished Service Award recipient.

This year we will have a theme, Denim and Diamonds, so come dressed up in denim or diamonds, or both.

Tickets are $20.00 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or at info@shelbycountychamber.com.

Thank you to our Sponsors for helping make this event a success: Presenting Sponsor, Farmers State Bank; Gold Sponsors: General Shelters of Texas and Mathews Real Estate; VIP Reception Sponsors: Republic Services and Tyson Foods; Silver Sponsors: American State Bank, City of Center and High Roller Wells.