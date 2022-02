Shelby County Outreach Ministries is accepting bids for our Helping Hands Outreach Center building located at 930 Shelbyville Street. The bid will be for exterior and interior work. If you are interested in placing a bid, please contact Sherry Harding at 936-598-4990 to set up an appointment. All bids need to be turned in by March 1, 2022. Thank you and God Bless.