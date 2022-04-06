SCOM: ATV Fundraiser

Shelby County Outreach Ministries is selling Raffle Tickets for our annual ATV Fundraiser! This year, we are raffling off a 2022 Kawasaki Mule 4x4. The tickets are $20 each or 6 tickets for $100. You can purchase a raffle ticket at any of our Shelby County Outreach locations. The winner will be drawn on the last day of the 2022 Poultry Festival! The winner is responsible for tax, title, and transfer. For more information, please call us at 936-598-4990.