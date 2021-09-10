Regular Commissioners Court Agenda

COMMISSIONERS’ COURT REGULAR MEETING

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 15TH day of September, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:



Approve the minutes of August 4, 2021 Special meeting, August 11, 2021 Regular meeting, August 18 2021 Special meeting, August 18 2021 Budget Workshop, August 25, 2021 Special meeting, August 25, 2021 Budget Workshop of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve current Payroll.

Approve Officers Reports.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Discuss and possibly approve Tax Resale deeds.

Discuss/consider and select administration/project delivery service provider(s) to complete project implementation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP Act) funding administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury or other Federal or State Agency.

Approve the Resolution for Shelby County, Texas, Authorizing Professional Service Provider (s) Selection for American Rescue Plan Act (ARP ACT) Program(s)