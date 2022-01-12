Nacogdoches-Angelina-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County Farm Service Agency Announces County Committee Election Results

NACOGDOCHES, TX, January 11, 2022 —Nacogdoches-Angelina-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby-County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that Melvin Adams of Nacogdoches, Ted Land of Bronson, and Buren Lowe of Joaquin were elected to represent their local administrative areas (LAA) during the recent county committee election.

Curtis Ferguson of Nacogdoches, Tressie Simon of San Augustine, and Frank Jousan Jr of Joaquin will serve as the first alternate in their local administrative areas (LAA).

"County Committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA,” said Lance Jacobs, county executive director. "They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers. All recently elected county committee members will take office in January 2022 and will be joining the existing committee.”

Every FSA office is served by a county committee made up of local farmers, ranchers and foresters who are elected by local producers. Other members currently serving on the FSA county committee include Larry Acuna, Cecilia Boles, Charlie Caver, Gerald “Bubba” Green, Tommy King, Jack Nichols, and Kenneth Smith.

County committee members impact the administration of FSA within a community by applying their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.

County committee members provide a service to local producers through their decision making and ensure the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. They are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. Members conduct hearings and reviews as requested by the state committee, ensure that underserved farmers, ranchers and foresters are fairly represented, make recommendations to the state committee on existing programs, monitor changes in farm programs and inform farmers of the purpose and provisions of FSA programs. They also assist with outreach and inform underserved producers such as beginning farmers, ranchers and foresters about FSA opportunities.

For more information, visit the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or contact the Nacogdoches-Angelina-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County FSA office at 936-564-5891 Ext 2.