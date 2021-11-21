Memory Star Fundraiser For Shelby County Outreach Ministries

It’s the time of the year when we think of what we are thankful for and take time to count all of life’s blessings. There are many families that are much less fortunate than we are. The truth is, 1 in 4 seniors and 1 and 3 children of Shelby County do not know where their next meal is coming from. Shelby County Outreach Ministries wants to honor those that have impacted our lives and made a difference in the world. For any monetary donation, you can sponsor your Star. This is a good way to give back in the memory and name of a lost loved one or someone who has impacted your life. Our Stars will be displayed in the windows of Shelby County Outreach Ministries. All proceeds will help us continue to feed the hungry and assist the needy in Shelby County. Thank you for your support. For more information, please call us at 936-598-4990.