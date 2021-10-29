Historic Clock Dedication

The Shelby County Historical Commission invites the public to attend the Dedication of the Historic Clock located next to our Historic Courthouse on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00am.

Built by Brown Street Clock Co. of Monessen, Pennsylvania, this clock first stood in front of W.O. Wilson Jewelers on the east side of the town square around 1900. The clock was given to the county and relocated to its’ current location in 1940 by Travis Price, then jewelry store owner. The clock is one of about a dozen remaining built by Brown Street Clock Co. and the only one in Texas.

Thanks to the generous donation of the Shelby County Commissioners Court and The John Reagan Harris Foundation, the clock was restored in 2020 by Clock Towers USA, South Carolina.

The Shelby County Historical Commission is thrilled to have the clock restored and back on the square, and hopes everyone will attend the dedication.