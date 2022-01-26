DETCOG Board Meeting Agenda

Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12:00 Noon -

San Augustine County Expo Rodeo Center

1109 Oaklawn Street (Off State Hwy 147 North), San Augustine, Texas 75972

BUSINESS MEETING AGENDA

1. Call to Order

a. Call for Proxies

b. Determination of Quorum

2. Approval of Minutes

3. Report on actions taken by Executive Committee since last Board of Directors Meeting

4. Review of Quarterly Financial and Investment Reports

5. Annual Review of DETCOG Investment Policy

6. Adoption of Resolution Supporting Regional Grant for Purchase of Juvenile Justice Alternatives

7. Executive Director’s Update on DETCOG programs and activities

a. Annual Performance Report

b. Facilities Update / Fire Recovery

c. CDBG-Mitigation Regional Allocation Method of Distribution Process

d. Regional Broadband Initiative

e. Report on Other Programs and Activities

8. Announcements from Members of the Board (for informational purposes only)

9. Review of Upcoming Meetings and Events

10. Adjourn