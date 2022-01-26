Home
  • Article Image Alt Text

DETCOG Board Meeting Agenda

Wed, 01/26/2022 - 11:12am Ourtown1
1-27-2022 in San Augustine
Bob Bashaw

 

Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12:00 Noon -        

San Augustine County Expo Rodeo Center

1109 Oaklawn Street (Off State Hwy 147 North), San Augustine, Texas 75972

 

BUSINESS MEETING AGENDA

 1.      Call to Order

    a.       Call for Proxies

    b.      Determination of Quorum

 2.      Approval of Minutes

 3.      Report on actions taken by Executive Committee since last Board of Directors Meeting

 4.      Review of Quarterly Financial and Investment Reports

 5.      Annual Review of DETCOG Investment Policy

 6.      Adoption of Resolution Supporting Regional Grant for Purchase of Juvenile Justice Alternatives

 7.      Executive Director’s Update on DETCOG programs and activities

    a.       Annual Performance Report

    b.      Facilities Update / Fire Recovery

    c.       CDBG-Mitigation Regional Allocation Method of Distribution Process

    d.      Regional Broadband Initiative

    e.       Report on Other Programs and Activities

 8.      Announcements from Members of the Board (for informational purposes only)

 9.      Review of Upcoming Meetings and Events

 10.  Adjourn

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media