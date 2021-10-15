Business After Hours Week at White Cottage Mercantile

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors along with Lisa and Roderick Jones, owners of White Cottage Mercantile, will welcome Chamber members and the community to a Business After Hours event on Thursday, October 21st from 5:00 until 6:30pm.

There will be Live music entertainment and great food to sample. Wanderlust Hair Studio by Mallory Sims will be set up and adding some flare to your hair! She will be installing hair-feathers and tinsel throughout the night. She will have all kinds of fun to add to your hair at sweet prices ranging from $5.00 - $20.00. Fun for all ages.

White Cottage Mercantile specializes in customized handcrafted rustic wood furniture. They build from locally sourced wood both reclaimed and new. Lisa and Roderick also have a large selection of home décor and gift items. You can find pillows, decorative signs, seasonal items, ladies clothes and a lot more. They also have a huge selection of gourmet foods such as salsas, jams and jellies, soups, pastas and sauces, baking mixes, ready to eat foods and so much more! Christmas is right around the corner so visit White Cottage Mercantile to do your Christmas shopping.

White Cottage Mercantile is located at 401 Hurst Street. Look for the pink bunny. Everyone is invited.

For more information please contact the Chamber at 936-598-3682 or visit info@shelbycountychamber.com..