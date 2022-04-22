Notice of Constitutional Amendment Election
To the registered voters of the County of Shelby, Texas:
(a los votantes registrados del Condado de Shelby, Texas:
Notice is hereby given that the polling places listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., May 7, 2022, for voting in a special election to adopt or reject the proposed Constitutional Amendments as submitted by the 87th Legislature, Second and Third Sessions, of the State of Texas.
(Notifiquese, por las presente, que las casillas electorales sitados abajo se abriran desde las 7:00 a.m hasta las 7:00 p.m. el 7 mayo de 2022 para votar en al Eleccion Especial para adoptal o rechazar la enmiendas propuestas constitucional asi como fueron sometidas por la 87a Legislatura, de la Estado de Texas.
LOCATION(S) OF POLLING PLACES
(DIRECCION(ES) DE LAS CASILLAS ELECTORALES)
PRECINCT NAME VOTING LOCATION
1N, 1S, 1SE, 1SW, 1W, 2, 3 Center, Excelsior, Sardis Center Community House
423 San Augustine Street
Center, Texas 75935
5 Joaquin First United Methodist Church
Fellowship Hall
175 Faulkville Road
Joaquin, Texas 75954
4,6,7 Shelbyville, Dreka, Huxley First Baptist Church – Shelbyville
Fellowship Hall
5030 SH 87 South
Shelbyville, Texas 75973
8 Tenaha First United Methodist Church
Schiede Hall
256 N. George Bowers Drive
Tenaha, Texas 75954
9N, 9S Timpson Timpson School Gym Foyer
836 Bear Dr.
Timpson, TX 75975
Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday at:
(La votacion adelantada en persona se ilevara a cabo de lunes a vienes en:)
CENTER COMMUNITY HOUSE, 423 SAN AUGUSTINE ST, CENTER, TEXAS
between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning on April 25, 2022 and ending May 3, 2022.
(Entre las 8:00 de la manana y las 5:00 p.m. de la tarde empezando el abril 25, 2022 y terminando el mayo 3, 2022.)
APPLICATION FOR BALLOT BY MAIL SHALL BE MAILED TO:
(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votaran adelantada por correo deberan enviarse a:)
JENNIFER L. FOUNTAIN P.O. BOX 1987
EARLY VOTING CLERK CENTER, TEXAS 75935
Application for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on April 26, 2022.
(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votaran adelantada por correo deberan recibirse para el fin de las horas de negocio el abril 26, 2022.)