Notice of Constitutional Amendment Election

To the registered voters of the County of Shelby, Texas:

(a los votantes registrados del Condado de Shelby, Texas:

Notice is hereby given that the polling places listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., May 7, 2022, for voting in a special election to adopt or reject the proposed Constitutional Amendments as submitted by the 87th Legislature, Second and Third Sessions, of the State of Texas.

(Notifiquese, por las presente, que las casillas electorales sitados abajo se abriran desde las 7:00 a.m hasta las 7:00 p.m. el 7 mayo de 2022 para votar en al Eleccion Especial para adoptal o rechazar la enmiendas propuestas constitucional asi como fueron sometidas por la 87a Legislatura, de la Estado de Texas.

LOCATION(S) OF POLLING PLACES

(DIRECCION(ES) DE LAS CASILLAS ELECTORALES)

PRECINCT NAME VOTING LOCATION

1N, 1S, 1SE, 1SW, 1W, 2, 3 Center, Excelsior, Sardis Center Community House

423 San Augustine Street

Center, Texas 75935

5 Joaquin First United Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

175 Faulkville Road

Joaquin, Texas 75954

4,6,7 Shelbyville, Dreka, Huxley First Baptist Church – Shelbyville

Fellowship Hall

5030 SH 87 South

Shelbyville, Texas 75973

8 Tenaha First United Methodist Church

Schiede Hall

256 N. George Bowers Drive

Tenaha, Texas 75954

9N, 9S Timpson Timpson School Gym Foyer

836 Bear Dr.

Timpson, TX 75975

Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday at:

(La votacion adelantada en persona se ilevara a cabo de lunes a vienes en:)

CENTER COMMUNITY HOUSE, 423 SAN AUGUSTINE ST, CENTER, TEXAS

between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning on April 25, 2022 and ending May 3, 2022.

(Entre las 8:00 de la manana y las 5:00 p.m. de la tarde empezando el abril 25, 2022 y terminando el mayo 3, 2022.)

APPLICATION FOR BALLOT BY MAIL SHALL BE MAILED TO:

(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votaran adelantada por correo deberan enviarse a:)

JENNIFER L. FOUNTAIN P.O. BOX 1987

EARLY VOTING CLERK CENTER, TEXAS 75935

Application for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on April 26, 2022.

(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votaran adelantada por correo deberan recibirse para el fin de las horas de negocio el abril 26, 2022.)