Grill Fest 2022

The Grill Fest sanctioned barbecue cook-off, presented by Farmers State Bank, will take place Saturday, April 2nd at the Shelby County Expo Center/Rodeo Arena. The Gold Sponsors are Badders Law Firm and Pilgrims Pride.

“Over $6,500 will be awarded in prize money to registered cook teams. Cook teams may register and enter the contest with a $150 registration fee prior to March 18th or $200 after that date,” according to the Grill Fest Committee. You may register up until the day of the Event. The barbecue cook-off is sanctioned by the Lone Star Barbecue Society.

Prize money for the top 50% of the cook teams will be awarded in three categories – Pork Spare Ribs, Chicken and Brisket. Trophies will be awarded for Grand Champion and Reserve Champion. Awards are sponsored by the City of Center.

There will be an adult beverage competition, dessert competition and a bean competition. Entry fee for each one of these events is $10.00. Winner takes the pot.

In addition to the Chillin’ and Grillin’, there will be a Washer Pitching Tournament and 42 Tournament, both sponsored by Shelby Savings Bank, and Entertainment, Sponsored by Rapid Pay Day, will provide music.

The public is invited to attend and sample tastings of barbecue at cook team stations as well as enjoy all the fun activities. Entry is free

Silver sponsors are 4C Electrical Services, Ace Hardware of East Texas, B & S A/C and Heating, Bob’s Pawn and Shop, BTS Disposal, The Light and Champion, Timberwolf Lake Works and Watson and Sons Funeral Home,

Registration forms and additional information is available at www.shelbycountychamber.com or at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce office – 936-598-3682. Questions may also be emailed to info@shelbycountychamber.com.