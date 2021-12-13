Christmas' Meaning

Christmas is often described as a time of giving gifts, sharing meals and having fun. It is all of this, but really it is a meaningless time without Jesus Christ. Jesus is Christmas. It is His birthday. He is Emmanuel — “God with us” (Matthew 1:23).

Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem and lived to be 33 years old. He was arrested through the betrayal of a disciple named Judas Iscariot. He was mocked, scoffed, condemned and executed on the cross. He was buried in a borrowed tomb and then on the third day Jesus was resurrected. He was and is “God with us.” He is God with us I person, power and passion. This is the meaning of Christmas.

Christmas is God in person teaching, working and witnessing in our midst. It is God with kus in passion, loving, kind, concerned and interested in who and what we are. It is God with us in power, power to heal, to help and to forgive and change our lives.

All of this is possible because of who Jesus is – He is God with us. Paul wrote to the Colossians, “For in Him (Jesus) dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily; and you are complete in Him, who is the head of all principality and power” (Colossians 2:9-10). There are three things this great truth teaches.

First, Jesus is God with us revealing Himself to us. Jesus is God. But He is God in a very special and significant way. He is God with us in human flesh. He is God’s message to us in the Written Word and in the Living Word of the Spirit of God. He is revealing Himself to us in His beautiful sinless and perfect life. Jesus did not sin. He did not do anything wrong. He did reveal to us the holiness of God for sinful man by coming to dwell with us. He did more. He took our sins upon Himself and died on the cross for us. Here is how Paul stated it, “God made Jesus, who knew no sin, to be sin for us, that He might give to us His righteousness” (2 Corinthians 5:21).

Jesus revealed Himself to us in His original and authoritative teachings. The Word of God is the product of the eternal, incarnate Son. He is the Living Word and He is the heart of the Written Word. This is one reason I’m committed to inerrancy. Without a truthful and inerrant Word we cannot know for sure that what is said about Jesus is reliable and trustworthy. John wrote, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:1-14).

Jesus also reveals Himself to us in the demonstration of His mighty power—healing, helping, blessing and answering prayer. Jesus has not ceased to work miracles for, in and by His people. He still demonstrates Himself strong on behalf of His people. The Holy Spirit still gives faith to those who are chosen and blessed.

Jesus’ powerful life testifies to His love and redemptive power. He came to redeem sinners. Paul said, “God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

Thus, Jesus is God with us redeeming us to Himself. He is God redeeming us by fulfilling the law for us. He lived a sinless and perfect life for us. In this He is our salvation and hope. He gave Himself for us as a sacrifice on the cross for our sins. He became our all-compassionate Mediator. “For there is one God and one Mediator between God and man, the Man Christ Jesus, who gave Himself a ransom for all” (1 Timothy 2:5-6). The writer of Hebrews affirms that He is “a great High Priest” who sympathizes with our weakness, making it possible for us to pray with boldness and obtaining mercy and grace in our time of need (Hebrews 4:14-16).

Third, Christmas means that Jesus is God with us, receiving us into His grace. We are children of God’s grace. Grace is God Himself becoming in us what we need. Grace is the power of God working in us to enable us to become what He wants us to be.

Christmas is a powerful time, not because we can get what we want, but because we can give what we ought. It is powerful because God demonstrated that first Christmas the power of unselfish giving, humble ministry, sometimes humiliating sacrifice. God honors such giving and forgiving. It is the mark of His presence in our lives when we give ourselves. Our faith is God’s gift to us, justifying us without works or deeds. “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Romans 5:1). This is indeed the grace that is greater than all our sin. The hymn writer, Julia Johnston in 1910 wrote,

Marvelous grace of our loving Lord,

Grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt,

Yonder on Calvary’s mount outpoured,

There where the blood of the Lamb was spilt.

. . . . .

Grace, grace, God’s infinite grace,

Grace that will pardon and cleanse within;

Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that is greater than all our sin.

Jesus Christ in salvation comes into our lives and He becomes for us all that we need. This is the mystery of the Church and the glory of being a Christian. God lives in His people. Here is Paul explanation, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for us” (Galatians 2:20). Christ lives in His people.

This is the meaning of Christmas – Jesus is God with us revealing Himself to us, redeeming us to Himself and receiving us into His grace. Jesus is the reason for the season. Christmas is “God with us” enabling us to be what we ought to be as His people.

Share your Christmas thoughts with me by email at drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com . You can also share with me by snail mail at Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671. Dr. Jerry Hopkins is a historian and retired university professor