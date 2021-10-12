2021 Shelby County Broiler Sale PR

The 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival Broiler Show started off the day at the Shelby County Expo Center.

Sixty-nine Shelby County 4-H and FFA youth exhibited at this year's show, with 40 pens of broilers making the sale. We would like to give special thanks to Judge Micah Osburn for taking the time to come judge the show. Mr. Osburn spoke to several of the exhibitors and gave them several tips on how to grow an outstanding broiler.

The 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival Broiler Sale started at 7 P.M. under the big tent behind the Shelby County Civic Center. A total of $161,998 was raised for 4-H and FFA youth!

The grand champion pen of broilers was exhibited by Ally Kimbro of Shelby County 4-H and purchased by J.C. Lewis Construction for $9,000.00.

The reserve grand champion pen of broilers was exhibited by Addison Lloyd of Shelbyville FFA and sold to Farmers State Bank for $7,000.00.

Other Shelby County 4-H and FFA members selling their pens and buyers were:

3. Madilyn Polley, Shelby County 4-H; Hawkeye Hunting Club; $4,500.00

4. Collin Lloyd, Shelbyville FFA; Shelby Savings Bank, General Shelters and

Campbell’s Portable Buildings; $4,000.00

5. Landree Jousan, Shelby County 4-H; American State Bank; $4,500.00

6. Kenley Ramos, Center FFA; J.C. Lewis Construction; $5,000.00

7. Naomie Meyers, Shelby County 4-H; East Texas Poultry, Bird Forestry and Ace

Hardware; $3,000.00

8. Eli Bush, Center FFA; Despino’s Tire Service; $4,500.00

9. Lance Holloway, Center FFA; McAdams Propane; $6,999.00

10. Mayson Harbison, Shelby County 4-H; Portacool; $4,000.00

11. Molly Scull, Shelby County 4-H; Borders Poultry; $3,750.00

12. Logan Meyer, Shelby County 4-H; Sandhill Wrecker Service; $4,000.00

13. Kate Ford, Center FFA; Tyson-Center and Tyson-Carthage; $3,250.00

14. Brayden Britt, Center FFA; Shelby Savings Bank, General Shelters and Campbell’s

Portable Buildings; $3,000.00

15. Hollie Hamilton, Joaquin FFA; Harmac; $4,000.00

16. Kyleigh Hendricks, Shelbyville FFA; Pilgrim’s Pride; $3,000.00

17. Rylan Barbee, Shelbyville FFA; 4C Electric; $3,000.00

18. John Ford, Shelby County 4-H; East Texas Surveying & Mapping, Raymond

Construction; $3,000.00

19. Laura Anne Scull, Shelby County 4-H; J.C. Lewis Construction; $4,000.00

20. Klayton LaRock, Center FFA; J.C. Lewis Construction; $2,750.00

21. Gabriella Amox, Shelby County 4-H; J.C. Lewis Construction; $2,500.00

22. Addison Camille Whiteside, Shelby County 4-H; Borders Poultry; $3,250.00

23. Gracie Boyd, Shelby County 4-H; Borders Poultry; $2,750.00

24. Autum Andrusick, Center FFA; Cornerstone Construction, Shelby Veterinary

Associates, Center Tire Company and David and Renea Sanders; $2,750.00

25. Evan O’Rear, Shelby County 4-H; Shelby County Farm Bureau; $4,250.00

26. Addison Boyd, Shelby County 4-H; Sandhill Wrecker Service; $2,500.00

27. Baylin Phelps, Shelby County 4-H; McAdams Propane; $3,000.00

28. Mason Perry, Center FFA; Sandhill Wrecker Service; $3,000.00

29. Taylor Gutermuth, Timpson FFA; Austin Bank; $3,500.00

30. Sayre Hall, Center FFA; Shelby Savings Bank, General Shelters and Campbell’s

Portable Buildings; $2,750.00

31. Carson Crouch, Shelby County 4-H; Pine Creek Farms; $6,999.00

32. Cale Cornelius; Shelby County 4-H; J.C. Lewis Construction; $5,000.00

33. Mason Fults, Joaquin FFA; State Representative Chris Paddie; $2,500.00

34. Avery Metcalf, Timpson FFA; Deep East Texas Electric; $3,500.00

35. Trista Britt, Center FFA; Klein Cattle and K&L Construction; $3,500.00

36. Julie Bird, Center FFA; J.C. Lewis Construction; $5,000.00

37. Caroline Ramos, Center FFA; McAdams Propane; $6,000.00

38. Keaton Sigler, Center FFA; Smith Sawmill Service, Light & Champion Newspaper,

Judge Allison Harbison, Ihlo Sales & Imports, Worsham’s Grocery, Wayne Christian

Financial, Bink’s Quick Stop, Scull Timber, Dairy Queen, Bounds Insurance, Steel

Building Supply, Shoop Financial, Hardy’s Machine Shop, Action Credit and

Payne’s Community News; $3,500.00

39. Carter Bell, Shelbyville FFA; R&D Distributors, Fish & Still Equipment, Shelby

County Today, Mathews Real Estate, Mettauer Firm, Few Ready Mix, Wheeler Law

Office, 4L Logging, Ward Animal Clinic; $4,000.00

40. Kenson LaRock, Center FFA; Despino’s Tire Service; $5,500.00

Lance Holloway, a senior at Center High School, will be awarded a $500 scholarship from Shelby Savings Bank for being the highest placing senior with his pen of broilers at Center’s awards ceremony.

Thanks goes to Boles Feed for the purchase of the wing bands and the wing-banding for the broilers.

Thank you to 4-L Logging for donating the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion buckles.

Thank you to First Financial Bank for each adding $50.00 to each pen.

Thank you to Heritage Land Bank for also adding $50 to each pen,

Also contributing to the sale were: J.C. Lewis Construction, Farmers State Bank, Hawkeye Hunting Club, Shelby Savings Bank, General Shelters, Campbell’s Portable Buildings, American State Bank, East Texas Poultry, Bird Forestry, Ace Hardware, Despino’s Tire Service, McAdams Propane, Portacool, Borders Poultry, Sandhill Wrecker Service, Tyson-Center, Tyson-Carthage, Harmac, Pilgrim’s Pride, 4C Electric, East Texas Surveying & Mapping, Raymond Construction, Cornerstone Construction, Shelby Veterinary Associates, Center Tire Company, David & Renea Sanders, Farm Bureau, Austin Bank-Timpson, Pine Creek Farms, State Representative Chris Paddie, Deep East Texas Electric, Klein Cattle, K&L Construction, Smith Sawmill Services, Light & Champion Newspaper, Judge Allison Harbison, Ihlo Sales & Imports, Worsham’s Grocery, Wayne Christian Financial, Bink’s Quick Stop, Scull Timber, Dairy Queen, Bounds Insurance, Dean’s Hardware, Steel Building Supply, Shoop Financial, Hardy’s Machine Shop, Action Credit, Payne’s Community News, R&D Distributors, Fish & Still Equipment, Shelby County Today, Mathews Real Estate, Mettauer Law Firm, Few Ready Mix, Wheeler Law Office, 4L Logging, Ward Animal Clinic, Boles Feed, Citizens Bank, Dr. Clayton Windham, Rydaco, Link Charolais, Odessa Link, Sabine State Bank, 4B Trucking

We would like to take this time to say thank you from the Shelby County 4-H and FFA members and the Broiler Show Committee to all the Contributors, for their generous contributions and to the many volunteers that help make the annual “Broiler Show and Auction” the great event that it is every year!