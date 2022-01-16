Panola College Announces Students Named to the President's and Dean's List for Fall 2021 Semester

To qualify for the president’s list, students must complete the semester with a GPA between 3.8 and 4.0 with a minimum of 12 semester credit hours. Only courses applying toward an associate degree or certificate are included in the computation.

The Fall 2021 president’s list is as follows:

Blaine Thomas, Allen

Raeann Hernandez, Alvin

Allison Baker, Beckville

Kristin Hanson, Beckville

Shelby Lindsey, Beckville

Emery Smyers, Beckville

Rayna Sokol, Beckville

Flynn Ridley, Burnaby

Joshua Adams, Carthage

Dakota Cargil, Carthage

Dalton Collinsworth, Carthage

Leticia Correa, Carthage

Micaela Cotton, Carthage

Keri Dixon, Carthage

Chukwudalu Egbejiogu, Carthage

Hanna Elliott, Carthage

Edward Farias, Carthage

Tramaine Hawkins, Carthage

Heaven Henson, Carthage

Ally Kruebbe, Carthage

Anna Kruebbe, Carthage

Faith Kruebbe, Carthage

Zachary LaGrone, Carthage

Mehek Ladiwala, Carthage

Duncan McLaughlin, Carthage

Jazmin Monreal, Carthage

Leah Morales, Carthage

Austin Morgan, Carthage

Scott Norman, Carthage

Odunayo Olurotimi, Carthage

Haleigh Parker, Carthage

Maegan Powell, Carthage

Anthony Pugh, Carthage

Gabrielle Sapp, Carthage

Autumn Shelton, Carthage

Eric Solis, Carthage

Hannah Solis, Carthage

Caroline Stacy, Carthage

Kennedy Stanley, Carthage

Lawrence Thompson, Carthage

Andres Valenzuela, Carthage

America Valerio Aguilar, Carthage

Madison Weems, Carthage

Abigail Wilkerson, Carthage

Caren Adams, Center

Nicole Aguilar, Center

Taylor Burch, Center

Trace Clark, Center

Brent Dance, Center

Chloe Eaves, Center

Makayla Ethridge, Center

Jacqueline Gonzalez, Center

Marco Gonzalez, Center

Ashley Harkness, Center

Kassey Harkness, Center

Brooklyn Ikner, Center

Daniela Leon, Center

Ariel Liker, Center

Brisa Martinez, Center

Andrea Morales, Center

Stefany Moreno, Center

Thazin Mu, Center

Aracely Perez-Gonzalez, Center

Rachel Powell, Center

Erik Ramirez, Center

Stephanie Ruan, Center

Marlin Shofner, Center

Anthony Tello, Center

Ashley Warren, Center

Jayden Wiggins, Center

Ashlynn Poland, College Station

Derra Barnett, DeBerry

Gage Campbell, DeBerry

Emily Wheeler, Etoile

Bineta Diatta, Fallbrook, Ca

Austin Adkison, Garrison

Makedric Collins, Garrison

Gracie Johnson, Gary

Alyssa Travis, Gary

Tayton Best, Henderson

Preston White, Hot Springs, Ar

Abram Arcibar, Joaquin

Cesar Arcibar, Joaquin

Bailee Bradshaw, Joaquin

Savanna Chadbourne, Joaquin

Jacy Covington, Joaquin

Nichole Hardy, Joaquin

Madelynn Hutchins, Joaquin

Rebekah McGhen, Joaquin

Julia Prewitt, Joaquin

Katelyn Holliday, Jefferson

Hannah Lane, Karnack

Matthew Etzel, League City

Bradford Fisher, Liberty

Desvin Williams, Logansport, La

Cassidy Cole, Longview

Destiny Burton, Mansfield

Oliva Tinoco, Marshall

Carena Valeria, Marshall

Casey Everitt, Marshall

Leslin Moreno, Marshall

Alexis Russell, Marshall

Landon Storey, Marshall

Brittany Gregory, Milam

Mason Boulware, Nacogdoches

Leah Simmons, Nacogdoches

Alanna Fontenot, Nacogdoches

Guadalupe Gomez, Nacogdoches

Britton King, Nacogdoches

Cara Rosenbaum, Nacogdoches

Colin Sims, Nacogdoches

Andria Sepulvado, Noble, La

Whitney Adams, Pineland

Harlee Franklin, Pineland

Charles Jackson, Rusk

Javier Avila, San Augustine

Ana Cucue, San Augustine

Aubin Hill, San Augustine

Sherry Ingle, San Augustine

William Joyner, Shreveport, La

Jeremy Puckett, Shreveport, La

Emily Busher, Tatum

Emma Rice, Tatum

Gerardo Salgado, Tatum

Abigail Smith, Tatum

Emily Smith, Tatum

Annette Castillo, Tenaha

Samantha Coleman, Tenaha

Lourdes Perez, Tenaha

Leonardo Ayala, Timpson

McKayla Huss, Timpson

Cara Searcy, Timpson

Brookelyn Loyd, Waskom

Stormy Powell, Waskom

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete the semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 with a minimum of 12 semester credit hours. Only courses applying toward an associate degree or certificate are included in the computation.

The Fall 2021 dean’s list is as follows:

Max Lucas, Aledo

Isaac Ingram, Basile, La

Holly Alexander, Beckville

Madisyn Bridges, Beckville

William Morrison, Beckville

Delanie Wells, Bronson

Ana Aguero, Carthage

Isabella Aguilar, Carthage

David Albert, Carthage

Izabely Benjamin, Carthage

Austin Burney, Carthage

Andrea Bea Canlas, Carthage

Tai Chung, Carthage

Brandi Creech, Carthage

Kylee Cunningham, Carthage

Taylor Cureton, Carthage

Morgan Farr, Carthage

Luisa Hoffman Araujo, Carthage

Julia Holbrook, Carthage

Heather Huffman, Carthage

Jaydon Jacks, Carthage

Hunter Lambright, Carthage

Vitoria Mattos, Carthage

Ana Carolina Melo, Carthage

Katherine Noakley, Carthage

Jadan Odom, Carthage

Todd Page, Carthage

Andressa Ribeiro Soares, Carthage

Jaston Ritter, Carthage

Sawyer Smith, Carthage

Timothy Smith, Carthage

Tabitha Stroud, Carthage

Britany Vargas, Carthage

Maritza Aldaco, Center

Leonardo Arizak, Center

Mayra Cardena, Center

Sirmarion Cartwright, Center

Malaney Cooper, Center

Camryn Crouch, Center

Mallory Fausett, Center

Luis Gonzalez, Center

Osvaldo Guevara, Center

Evelyn Hernandez, Center

Paola Hernandez, Center

Jackelyn Hernandez-Cervantes, Center

Krystal Keys, Center

Jose Landin, Center

Alexandria Spruiell, Center

Kira Windham, Center

Tania Allen, Chicago, Il

Colby Smart, College Station

Maci Mitchell, Garrison

Brittany Westbrook, Garrison

Ashley Jones, Gary

Macy Oliver, Gary

Ryan Sosa, Groves

Colter Klingler, Henderson

Jalisa Williams, Henderson

J'mya Thomas-Eubanks, Houston

Allie Endsley, Huntington

Tyler Brown, Jasper

Brittany Hager, Jefferson

Cadee Humphrey, Jefferson

Dale Sherrill, Jefferson

Skylar Harvey, Joaquin

Carlysa Jones, Karnack

Katy Cash, Keatchie, La

Angie Hendrix, Keithville, La

Thomas Wrehe, Keller

Courtlyn Loudermill, Lewisville

Kirsten Riley, Lindale

Heath Endsley, Linden

Jessica Aloia, Longview

Kaylen Davis, Lufkin

April Bailey, Marshall

Shelby Battershell, Marshall

Joshua Beasley, Marshall

Kaylee Fletcher, Marshall

Kathryn Harris, Marshall

Monica Hernandez, Marshall

Monserrath Jaimes, Marshall

Jimena Olvera, Marshall

Abigail Pogue, Marshall

Gardenia Sanchez, Marshall

Hannah Sellers, Marshall

Yemeli Solis-Santana, Marshall

Chelsea Trahan, Marshall

Kaitlyn Voyles, Marshall

Chelsey Caldwell, Mount Enterprise

Lauren Beasley, Nacogdoches

Melody Duncan, Nacogdoches

Cody Kolb, Nacogdoches

Seth Rustin, Nacogdoches

Austin Dean, Pearland

Shelbie Martin, Pineland

Thomas Reinholt, Port Neches

Neely Grover, Purvis, Ms

Hanna Bailey, San Augustine

Jennifer Cortes, San Augustine

Alshanka Garner, San Augustine

Bayley Williams, San Augustine

Brieanna Hooper, Shelbyville

Brock Lambert, Shreveport, La

Makailey Parker, Stonewall, La

Trent Nickerson, Sumner

Stephany Gonzalez, Tatum

Dena Rabius, Tatum

Lance Welch, Tatum

Eduardo Flores, Tenaha

Angel Garcia, Tenaha

Azjha Glenn, Tenaha

Krislynn Joseph, Tenaha

Julien Lawrence, Tenaha

Corey McDonald, Tenaha

Vanessa Romero, Tenaha

Hunter Sample, Tenaha

Riley Sherrod, Tenaha

Jeffrey Brown, Timpson

Jalaila Pina, Timpson

Yamilett Villanueva, Troup

Jessica Carter, Tyler

Brailey Cheaney, Van

Aubrey Connell, Waskom

Heather Schmidt, Waskom

Zachary Stump, Waskom

Marjorie Tackett, Waskom

Tracey Tindall, Waskom

Elisabeth Toole, Waskom

Bryce Stansbury, Youngsville, La