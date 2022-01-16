Panola College Announces Students Named to the President's and Dean's List for Fall 2021 Semester
To qualify for the president’s list, students must complete the semester with a GPA between 3.8 and 4.0 with a minimum of 12 semester credit hours. Only courses applying toward an associate degree or certificate are included in the computation.
The Fall 2021 president’s list is as follows:
Blaine Thomas, Allen
Raeann Hernandez, Alvin
Allison Baker, Beckville
Kristin Hanson, Beckville
Shelby Lindsey, Beckville
Emery Smyers, Beckville
Rayna Sokol, Beckville
Flynn Ridley, Burnaby
Joshua Adams, Carthage
Dakota Cargil, Carthage
Dalton Collinsworth, Carthage
Leticia Correa, Carthage
Micaela Cotton, Carthage
Keri Dixon, Carthage
Chukwudalu Egbejiogu, Carthage
Hanna Elliott, Carthage
Edward Farias, Carthage
Tramaine Hawkins, Carthage
Heaven Henson, Carthage
Ally Kruebbe, Carthage
Anna Kruebbe, Carthage
Faith Kruebbe, Carthage
Zachary LaGrone, Carthage
Mehek Ladiwala, Carthage
Duncan McLaughlin, Carthage
Jazmin Monreal, Carthage
Leah Morales, Carthage
Austin Morgan, Carthage
Scott Norman, Carthage
Odunayo Olurotimi, Carthage
Haleigh Parker, Carthage
Maegan Powell, Carthage
Anthony Pugh, Carthage
Gabrielle Sapp, Carthage
Autumn Shelton, Carthage
Eric Solis, Carthage
Hannah Solis, Carthage
Caroline Stacy, Carthage
Kennedy Stanley, Carthage
Lawrence Thompson, Carthage
Andres Valenzuela, Carthage
America Valerio Aguilar, Carthage
Madison Weems, Carthage
Abigail Wilkerson, Carthage
Caren Adams, Center
Nicole Aguilar, Center
Taylor Burch, Center
Trace Clark, Center
Brent Dance, Center
Chloe Eaves, Center
Makayla Ethridge, Center
Jacqueline Gonzalez, Center
Marco Gonzalez, Center
Ashley Harkness, Center
Kassey Harkness, Center
Brooklyn Ikner, Center
Daniela Leon, Center
Ariel Liker, Center
Brisa Martinez, Center
Andrea Morales, Center
Stefany Moreno, Center
Thazin Mu, Center
Aracely Perez-Gonzalez, Center
Rachel Powell, Center
Erik Ramirez, Center
Stephanie Ruan, Center
Marlin Shofner, Center
Anthony Tello, Center
Ashley Warren, Center
Jayden Wiggins, Center
Ashlynn Poland, College Station
Derra Barnett, DeBerry
Gage Campbell, DeBerry
Emily Wheeler, Etoile
Bineta Diatta, Fallbrook, Ca
Austin Adkison, Garrison
Makedric Collins, Garrison
Gracie Johnson, Gary
Alyssa Travis, Gary
Tayton Best, Henderson
Preston White, Hot Springs, Ar
Abram Arcibar, Joaquin
Cesar Arcibar, Joaquin
Bailee Bradshaw, Joaquin
Savanna Chadbourne, Joaquin
Jacy Covington, Joaquin
Nichole Hardy, Joaquin
Madelynn Hutchins, Joaquin
Rebekah McGhen, Joaquin
Julia Prewitt, Joaquin
Katelyn Holliday, Jefferson
Hannah Lane, Karnack
Matthew Etzel, League City
Bradford Fisher, Liberty
Desvin Williams, Logansport, La
Cassidy Cole, Longview
Destiny Burton, Mansfield
Oliva Tinoco, Marshall
Carena Valeria, Marshall
Casey Everitt, Marshall
Leslin Moreno, Marshall
Alexis Russell, Marshall
Landon Storey, Marshall
Brittany Gregory, Milam
Mason Boulware, Nacogdoches
Leah Simmons, Nacogdoches
Alanna Fontenot, Nacogdoches
Guadalupe Gomez, Nacogdoches
Britton King, Nacogdoches
Cara Rosenbaum, Nacogdoches
Colin Sims, Nacogdoches
Andria Sepulvado, Noble, La
Whitney Adams, Pineland
Harlee Franklin, Pineland
Charles Jackson, Rusk
Javier Avila, San Augustine
Ana Cucue, San Augustine
Aubin Hill, San Augustine
Sherry Ingle, San Augustine
William Joyner, Shreveport, La
Jeremy Puckett, Shreveport, La
Emily Busher, Tatum
Emma Rice, Tatum
Gerardo Salgado, Tatum
Abigail Smith, Tatum
Emily Smith, Tatum
Annette Castillo, Tenaha
Samantha Coleman, Tenaha
Lourdes Perez, Tenaha
Leonardo Ayala, Timpson
McKayla Huss, Timpson
Cara Searcy, Timpson
Brookelyn Loyd, Waskom
Stormy Powell, Waskom
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete the semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 with a minimum of 12 semester credit hours. Only courses applying toward an associate degree or certificate are included in the computation.
The Fall 2021 dean’s list is as follows:
Max Lucas, Aledo
Isaac Ingram, Basile, La
Holly Alexander, Beckville
Madisyn Bridges, Beckville
William Morrison, Beckville
Delanie Wells, Bronson
Ana Aguero, Carthage
Isabella Aguilar, Carthage
David Albert, Carthage
Izabely Benjamin, Carthage
Austin Burney, Carthage
Andrea Bea Canlas, Carthage
Tai Chung, Carthage
Brandi Creech, Carthage
Kylee Cunningham, Carthage
Taylor Cureton, Carthage
Morgan Farr, Carthage
Luisa Hoffman Araujo, Carthage
Julia Holbrook, Carthage
Heather Huffman, Carthage
Jaydon Jacks, Carthage
Hunter Lambright, Carthage
Vitoria Mattos, Carthage
Ana Carolina Melo, Carthage
Katherine Noakley, Carthage
Jadan Odom, Carthage
Todd Page, Carthage
Andressa Ribeiro Soares, Carthage
Jaston Ritter, Carthage
Sawyer Smith, Carthage
Timothy Smith, Carthage
Tabitha Stroud, Carthage
Britany Vargas, Carthage
Maritza Aldaco, Center
Leonardo Arizak, Center
Mayra Cardena, Center
Sirmarion Cartwright, Center
Malaney Cooper, Center
Camryn Crouch, Center
Mallory Fausett, Center
Luis Gonzalez, Center
Osvaldo Guevara, Center
Evelyn Hernandez, Center
Paola Hernandez, Center
Jackelyn Hernandez-Cervantes, Center
Krystal Keys, Center
Jose Landin, Center
Alexandria Spruiell, Center
Kira Windham, Center
Tania Allen, Chicago, Il
Colby Smart, College Station
Maci Mitchell, Garrison
Brittany Westbrook, Garrison
Ashley Jones, Gary
Macy Oliver, Gary
Ryan Sosa, Groves
Colter Klingler, Henderson
Jalisa Williams, Henderson
J'mya Thomas-Eubanks, Houston
Allie Endsley, Huntington
Tyler Brown, Jasper
Brittany Hager, Jefferson
Cadee Humphrey, Jefferson
Dale Sherrill, Jefferson
Skylar Harvey, Joaquin
Carlysa Jones, Karnack
Katy Cash, Keatchie, La
Angie Hendrix, Keithville, La
Thomas Wrehe, Keller
Courtlyn Loudermill, Lewisville
Kirsten Riley, Lindale
Heath Endsley, Linden
Jessica Aloia, Longview
Kaylen Davis, Lufkin
April Bailey, Marshall
Shelby Battershell, Marshall
Joshua Beasley, Marshall
Kaylee Fletcher, Marshall
Kathryn Harris, Marshall
Monica Hernandez, Marshall
Monserrath Jaimes, Marshall
Jimena Olvera, Marshall
Abigail Pogue, Marshall
Gardenia Sanchez, Marshall
Hannah Sellers, Marshall
Yemeli Solis-Santana, Marshall
Chelsea Trahan, Marshall
Kaitlyn Voyles, Marshall
Chelsey Caldwell, Mount Enterprise
Lauren Beasley, Nacogdoches
Melody Duncan, Nacogdoches
Cody Kolb, Nacogdoches
Seth Rustin, Nacogdoches
Austin Dean, Pearland
Shelbie Martin, Pineland
Thomas Reinholt, Port Neches
Neely Grover, Purvis, Ms
Hanna Bailey, San Augustine
Jennifer Cortes, San Augustine
Alshanka Garner, San Augustine
Bayley Williams, San Augustine
Brieanna Hooper, Shelbyville
Brock Lambert, Shreveport, La
Makailey Parker, Stonewall, La
Trent Nickerson, Sumner
Stephany Gonzalez, Tatum
Dena Rabius, Tatum
Lance Welch, Tatum
Eduardo Flores, Tenaha
Angel Garcia, Tenaha
Azjha Glenn, Tenaha
Krislynn Joseph, Tenaha
Julien Lawrence, Tenaha
Corey McDonald, Tenaha
Vanessa Romero, Tenaha
Hunter Sample, Tenaha
Riley Sherrod, Tenaha
Jeffrey Brown, Timpson
Jalaila Pina, Timpson
Yamilett Villanueva, Troup
Jessica Carter, Tyler
Brailey Cheaney, Van
Aubrey Connell, Waskom
Heather Schmidt, Waskom
Zachary Stump, Waskom
Marjorie Tackett, Waskom
Tracey Tindall, Waskom
Elisabeth Toole, Waskom
Bryce Stansbury, Youngsville, La