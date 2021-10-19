14th Annual Health Fair

The Health and Fitness Fair is this Friday, October 22nd from 9:00am until 2:30pm at the Windham Civic Center. There will be a lot of health related information; Cline’s Family Medicine will be offering Flu Shots; Nacogdoches Medical Center will be offering COVID vaccines and booster shots with Moderna and Pfizer. Come for lunch. The Center High School Culinary Arts students will be selling healthy box lunches for $10.00 between 11:00am and 1:00pm. Watch food demonstrations, play jeopardy, ride the smoothie bike, test the distracted driver simulator and much more.

A Scavenger Hunt will be held again with three drawings for the chance to win a 32” Flat Screen TV, an air fryer and an Instapot. Attendees and vendors are invited to participate in finding items throughout the fair.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be on site with a blood mobile taking donations, to sign up to donate please contact Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682.

The fair is free to the public.

For more information please contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at

(936) 598-3682, email info@shelbycountychamber.com or visit www.shelbycountychamber.com.