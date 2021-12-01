Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Connects People With Jobs and Business Opportunities

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas continues in December to offer a multi-pronged free approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.

Job Fairs

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas announces job fairs across the 12-county region. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for, and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.

Thursday, Dec. 2, 12 noon to 3 p.m. – Hispanic Community Job Fair in Nacogdoches. Hosted in partnership with the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, there are immediate job openings with a variety of businesses. Location: C.L. Simon Recreation Center, 1112 North St. Nacogdoches.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Reverse Hiring Fair . Nursing school graduates will be ready to meet hiring employers. Location: Tyler County Hospital, 110 West Bluff, Woodville.

Check with the local workforce centers for more in-person hiring events to be scheduled.

Sign up for Jobs News by texting DETX to 1-855-502-0026.

Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling 936-639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org

Pop-Up Workforce Centers

The 12-county region is large, and getting to a workforce center in neighboring county may be a challenge. To bring services closer to rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers in outlying locations. Individuals have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers.

Thursday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Arthur Temple Memorial Library, 106 Timberland Hwy, Pineland.

Friday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brookshire Brothers, 520 S. Magnolia St., Woodville.

Monday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Newton County Housing Authority, 103 Sartain, Newton.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Blanche K Werner Library, 203 Prospect Drive, Trinity

Thursday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hemphill Housing Authority, 102 Ash Street, Hemphill.

Friday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Allan Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton, Woodville.

Monday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Tyler County Probation, 203 N. Charlton, Woodville.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Brookshire Brothers, 705 W. Columbia St., San Augustine.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Newton Probation Office, 212 High Street, Newton.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Allan Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton, Woodville.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Brookshire Brothers, 520 S. Magnolia St., Woodville.

Friday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Tenaha City Hall, 238 N. Bowers St., Tenaha

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Groveton Public Library, 126 West 1st St, Groveton

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Hwy 150 W., Coldspring

Workforce Centers are Open

The six Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas centers are OPEN, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specialists are available to help with: job readiness, resume assistance, job search, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops, support services, and more. Individuals can book an appointment with a workforce specialist.

ANGELINA COUNTY, (936) 639-1351, 210 N. John Redditt, Lufkin (Open until 7 p.m. Mon-Thurs)

HOUSTON COUNTY, (936) 544-7859, 1505 S. 4th Street, Crockett

JASPER COUNTY, (409) 384-9031, 799 W. Gibson, Ste. 300, Jasper

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, (936) 560-1441, 235 N. University Dr., Nacogdoches

POLK COUNTY, (936) 327-5421, 1241 West Church, Ste. 300, Livingston (Open until 7 p.m. Mon-Thurs)

SHELBY COUNTY, (936) 598-2468, 145 Catco Drive, Center

For those who have symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19 or those who have been in contact with anyone with symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19, please call for virtual assistance.