Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Connects People with Jobs and Businesses with Qualified Candidates

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas continues in October to offer a multi-pronged free approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.

Celebrating Workers with Disabilities and their Employers

Thursday, October 7, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Join Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas for the 2021 National Disability Employer Awareness Month (NDEAM) celebration in Nacogdoches! NDEAM is held every October to commemorate the contributions of people with disabilities to America's workforce and economy and the employers who provide an inclusive workplace. Location: Nacogdoches Recreation Center, 202 East Pilar Street, Nacogdoches.

Thursday, October 14, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – College Readiness Seminar for Students with Disabilities. East Texas colleges will provide information for students who may need assistance to help them reach their education goals - degrees, tips and tricks to have a successful college experience, and an overview of the financial aid process. Register for the Virtual Event .

Job Fairs

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas announces virtual and in-person job fairs across the 12-county region. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for, and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.

Monday, October 4, 10 a.m. to 12 noon – JobsNow! Job Fair is a giant, region-wide, virtual job fair and online hiring opportunity. Registration is required. Individuals will be able to meet with employers, read about job openings, ask questions and submit resumes through a virtual platform using a personal computer, phone or other mobile device. To register as a job seeker and upload a resume, visit www.detwork.org/JobFairsHiringEvents .

Tuesday through Saturday, October 5-9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Angelina College is hosting the first annual Rowdy Week this fall on October 5-9, 2021. The purpose of Rowdy Week is to spread awareness about the academic programs, services, groups on campus, and much more to our community. Each day, participants will be able to participate in an Academic & Career Fair, Support Services Fair, and a Self Inventory and Career Assessment. Location: Angelina College, 3500 S. 1st Street, Lufkin, TX 75904.

Friday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Polk County Area Job Fair . There are immediate job openings in Polk County businesses. The job fair will be held at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, 1001 US 59 Loop North, Livingston. Local employers will be present and interested in speaking with qualified job seekers ready to work.

Check with the local workforce centers for more in-person hiring events to be scheduled.

Sign up for Jobs News by texting DETX to 1-855-502-0026.

Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling 936-639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org

Pop-Up Workforce Centers

The 12-county region is large, and getting to a workforce center in neighboring county may be a challenge. To bring services closer to rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers this month in outlying locations. Just as they do when they visit a workforce center, individuals will have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers. The following is a sampling of the free services offered: job readiness, resume assistance, job search, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops, and support services. Individuals can book an appointment with a workforce specialist.

Tuesday, October 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sabine Area Career Center, 203 Sloan St., Pineland

Wednesday, October 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton

Thursday, October 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce, 611 W. Columbia St., San Augustine

Tuesday, October 19, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Groveton Public Library, 126 West 1st St., Groveton

Wednesday, October 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Hwy 150 W, Coldspring

Thursday, October 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville

Workforce Centers are Open

The six Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas centers are OPEN, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specialists are available to help with: job readiness, resume assistance, job search, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops, support services, and more. Individuals can book an appointment with a workforce specialist.

ANGELINA COUNTY, (936) 639-1351, 210 N. John Redditt, Lufkin

HOUSTON COUNTY, (936) 544-7859, 1505 S. 4th Street, Crockett

JASPER COUNTY, (409) 384-9031, 799 W. Gibson, Ste. 300, Jasper

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, (936) 560-1441, 235 N. University Dr., Nacogdoches

POLK COUNTY, (936) 327-5421, 1241 West Church, Ste. 300, Livingston

SHELBY COUNTY, (936) 598-2468, 145 Catco Drive, Center

For those who have symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19 or those who have been in contact with anyone with symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19, please call for virtual assistance.