Things to Consider

Once again I bid all a heartfelt greeting in the spirit of Christ Jesus. This week I want to bring to you a

subject that is on my mind more often than any other. I ponder on this subject many times a week

including it in my prayers throughout each year. This subject has two separate plans concerning life. The

first is my earthly possessions, and they are many, I surely have been blessed greatly in the short time I

have been here on earth. One must understand that my earthly gain does not compare to the wealth of

many that live in this area, I am humbled by their wealth, but I covet them not, because God has allowed

them to have much more than I as I have much more compared to those that doesn't have as much as I

have. In all my earthly gifts that some may see as small, I see as great, because I have seen those that have

little just in my community. When one looks at their earthly gain in this great land we see God's people

throughout this nation have earthly possessions that tower over His people throughout the world. Self,

the mobile home I live in is surely a mansion compared to the places that the homeless have to lay their

heads at night. The point I wish to make is to be extremely thankful for the gifts that God has allowed us to

have here in this great land. The second plan concerning my life is that our earthly gifts are only temporal,

and only given to be used here on earth, and out of our riches here on earth we will be rewarded in heaven

for the way we use them to honor God, and in the way, we treat those who are not so blessed such as we

are truly blessed. Then we must realize that our true blessings that last forever are being laid up in heaven.

In all this, we need to be thankful for all that God gives us as we live out our time here on earth. Please do

not be envious of those that have more than we have, and do not dismiss those that have little, rather

thank God for what we have and ask God to give all the means to help and bless our fellow neighbors in

order to give honor and recognition to God, because we are truly blessed.