Things to Consider

Greetings to all with the hope that we all can give thanks to God for something in our lives. Today I want

to call attention to a subject seldom heard of from the pulpits of the modern-day church. That subject is

Satan a preacher friend once admitted that he reframed from using his name because he didn't want to

give Satan ant undue recognition. First of all, concerning Satan Jesus gave us insight as to how to deal with

him first let's look to God's word as recorded in the book of Zechariah chapter 3 v 1. And he “the angel”

shewed me Joshua the high priest standing before the angel of the Lord, and Satan standing at his right

hand to resist him. 2 And the Lord said unto Satan, The Lord rebuke thee. I ask that we take into

consideration who did the angel sat to rebuke Satan, not the angel, not you, not me, but the Lord. We have

no power to rebuke Satan, we should use the name of the Lord to do so. We should say Lord rebuke thee

Satan, in the name of Jesus, gets thee out of my life. Also concerning Satan, I know of several people that

believe that Satan has already taken his place on earth, that is not so. The spirit of Jesus that lives in us

present in our everyday lives. The spirit of Satan is also present in our everyday lives. We must choose

who we will follow, so when it seems that Satan is tempting us we must say those powerful words Jesus

rebuke you Satan get the out of my life in the name of Jesus Christ my Lord and savior AMEN. In the

simplest of terms, amen means LET IT BE DONE AS SAID.