Things to Consider
Greetings to all with the hope that we all can give thanks to God for something in our lives. Today I want
to call attention to a subject seldom heard of from the pulpits of the modern-day church. That subject is
Satan a preacher friend once admitted that he reframed from using his name because he didn't want to
give Satan ant undue recognition. First of all, concerning Satan Jesus gave us insight as to how to deal with
him first let's look to God's word as recorded in the book of Zechariah chapter 3 v 1. And he “the angel”
shewed me Joshua the high priest standing before the angel of the Lord, and Satan standing at his right
hand to resist him. 2 And the Lord said unto Satan, The Lord rebuke thee. I ask that we take into
consideration who did the angel sat to rebuke Satan, not the angel, not you, not me, but the Lord. We have
no power to rebuke Satan, we should use the name of the Lord to do so. We should say Lord rebuke thee
Satan, in the name of Jesus, gets thee out of my life. Also concerning Satan, I know of several people that
believe that Satan has already taken his place on earth, that is not so. The spirit of Jesus that lives in us
present in our everyday lives. The spirit of Satan is also present in our everyday lives. We must choose
who we will follow, so when it seems that Satan is tempting us we must say those powerful words Jesus
rebuke you Satan get the out of my life in the name of Jesus Christ my Lord and savior AMEN. In the
simplest of terms, amen means LET IT BE DONE AS SAID.