Shoot Like A Girl® Hosts Free Shooting Sports Experience at Cabela’s in Fort Worth, Texas

ATHENS, Ala. – February 23, 2022– Shoot Like A Girl is bringing the 2022 Sea to Shining Sea Tour to Cabela’s in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for an interactive event that introduces women and their families to shooting sports in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere. Experience the state-of-the-art mobile gun range and join their certified female instructors as they share their extensive knowledge of firearms, archery, outdoor accessories and safety with guests while promoting confidence within shooting sports. New and experienced shooters and their families are invited to stop by the Shoot Like A Girl trailer in front of Cabela’s on Saturday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoot Like A Girl’s unique events connect brands, products and the public. Attendees are never charged and are given one-one-one attention from passionate experts in the shooting sports field.

What to Expect

Both new and experienced shooters are encouraged to stop by the Shoot Like A Girl mobile range event to learn more about ways to get involved in the shooting sports. Inside the mobile range, using a military-grade firearm simulator which provides immediate recoil, impact and sound feedback, guests who are 16 years of age or older will gain confidence through handling and shooting handguns and long guns through this immersive event. Guests will also be supported by archery coaches through a live archery demonstration, allowing attendees to experience archery firsthand and learn more about the sport through hands-on instruction.

Shoot Like A Girl strives to empower women through shooting sports demonstrations and events while opening a discussion surrounding sports and outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their families and children to discuss and learn more about firearm safety in a comfortable and controlled environment. No experience is necessary to participate in this free event, and all equipment is provided to guests upon their arrival.

At the Shoot Like A Girl gun counter outside the mobile range, visitors of all ages are welcome to compare a variety of disassembled firearms, including revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles. Additional products form corporate partners will be on display, including optics, conceal carry bags, holsters, TrueTimber camouflage, SABRE pepper spray products and much more. A full list of partners is available online.

About Shoot Like A Girl

As a leader in the industry, Shoot Like A Girl® is an events marketing company committed to growing the number of women and families who participate in the shooting sports by empowering them with confidence. The Shoot Like A Girl semi-tractor trailer travels to cities all across the United States that gives attendees an opportunity to shoot pistols, rifles and bows in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere. These events utilize InVeris Training Solutions’ state-of-the-art military grade firearm simulator and Shoot Like A Girl diligently promotes firearms safety and ethical hunting to women and their families, creating new outdoor enthusiasts for generations to come. The event is free to each guest thanks to Shoot Like A Girl’s generous corporate partners, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Beretta, GLOCK, Bushnell, TrueTimber, Walker's, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Federal Ammunition, InVeris Training Solutions, Ruger, Colt, Magpul, Savage Arms, Springfield Armory, Walther, FN America, Heckler & Koch, Smith & Wesson, Mossberg, UMAREX, GTM Original, CrossBreed Holsters, Birchwood Casey, GPS Bags, TekMat, TruGlo, NAP, Apex Gear, Stealth Cam, Muddy, Wildgame Innovations, Hunter Specialties, ZeroTrace, Avian X, Flextone, HME, Hawk, Skull Hooker, Cold Steel, Thermacell, SABRE, LaCrosse Footwear, SOG, Upper Canyon Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Primos, Gold Tip Arrows, Hoppe’s, Dead Down Wind, Moultrie Mobile, Hornady, Mathews, Hoyt, Bear Archery, S & S Outdoors, The WON, Archery 360, and Bowhunting 360.