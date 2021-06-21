Promises Found in the Old Testament The Promise of Deliverance in Times of Trouble – (Part 11 in series) Isaiah 43:1-3

We continue studying the Old Testament promise that is found in Isaiah 43:1-3 (please read it

again) that we have looked at for the past two weeks. The first week we saw that this promise was

originally for Israel but by extension is for all believers.

We looked at how God addressed those who belong to Him. Then He describes that we are His in

three ways, all found in verse one: 1) we are His by creation, 2) we are His by redemption, 3) we are His

by-election.

Last week we observed “The path that we are traveling as believers” where we saw four different

paths along which we travel: 1) a divinely-ordered and divinely-ordained pathway by a sovereign God;

2) a very rough and testing way. The Lord doesn’t say, “if you pass” but “when you pass” (Job 5:7); 3) a

pathway of varied testing. There are multiple things that can challenge us in our faith as we follow the

Lord; 4) a pathway where some trials are very severe (water, rivers, fire, flames).

The promise we see this week is made to us and is seen in four areas. We will look at two of those

areas this week and the other two next week.

The first is that God promises the security of His property (verse 1). Are you going through the

waters or the fires, and are you nearly overwhelmed? God says, “Fear not…you are mine.” We are his by

creation and redemption. God is not going to lose any property which cost Him the death of His son,

Jesus Christ.

Another scripture that reminds us of this promise is found in John 10:29-30, “My Father, who has

given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father’s hand. I and

My Father is one.” There is nothing that can separate us from the Lord once we have entered that

relationship through Jesus Christ.

Second, God promises the sufficiency of His protection. We see this in verse 2 where He says,

“When…they will not sweep over you…you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze…” This

means that although the situation may be desperate, the Lord will not let it overwhelm us or consume

us (1 Corinthians 10:13; 2 Corinthians 12:9).

Psalm 34:7 also tells us, “The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers

them.” Again, the Lord protects and delivers His children from harm and destruction.

