Princess Ball 2022
The 10th annual Princess Ball is approaching! Start planning now to attend the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center Princess Ball on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the John D. Windham Civic Center. The evening will include a pink carpet entrance, music and dancing, refreshments, and a special gift for each princess that attends. Photographers will be available starting at 5:30 pm. The event is open to girls ages 3-13 and their adult family member escort. Tickets are $25 and will go on sale January 24th. Table reservations for parties of eight are available for an additional $50. You must purchase tickets before the event—they are not sold at the door. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to give your princess a magical night. Tickets are available at the Advocacy Center, 131 Tenaha Street, Monday- Friday 8:00 am-3:00 pm, 936-590-9864. Tickets sell out very quickly every year, so don’t delay!
Please note that the Civic Center does not require masks to be worn. Guests are welcome to wear a mask if they choose, but it will not be mandatory. Please keep this in mind as you consider your personal health and comfort in attending the Princess Ball.
This year’s Princess Ball is being sponsored by:
