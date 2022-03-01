Panola College Offers Opportunity For One Free Course This Summer

Panola College is proud to announce its new JumpStart Scholarship, designed to offer students the opportunity to take one free class of their choice this summer to help begin their college career or help students return who may have had to pause their education due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The scholarship will cover the cost of one course (up to $500) in the upcoming Summer I five-week term, which begins May 31.

To be eligible to receive the JumpStart Scholarship, a student must:

Enroll in the Summer I five-week term

Not have been enrolled in the Spring 2022 semester at Panola College

Have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic

“The JumpStart Scholarship provides students with a great opportunity to further their education,” said Jessica Pace, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “The past two years have been challenging, especially with Covid-19, and we hope that this exciting new scholarship will help jump start students’ education.”

Students who wish to apply for the JumpStart Scholarship must complete a brief application online at panola.edu/scholarships.

Those who are interested but have never been enrolled at the College must apply to become a Panola College student prior to applying for the JumpStart Scholarship. To access the online application, along with information regarding Panola College’s admissions process, visit panola.edu/admissions. Summer I registration opens April 6.