Groundbreaking Legislation Will Help Recover At-Risk Species

The strongly bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act is out of committee and ready for floor votes in both the US Senate and the US House of Representatives. This landmark wildlife conservation bill would direct nearly $1.4 billion annually to state and tribal wildlife agencies to protect thousands of at-risk species.

“This commonsense legislation will allow us to get ahead of wildlife declines by stepping in to help at-risk wildlife early with collaborative, voluntary measures,” said John Shepperd with Texas Foundation for Conservation, speaking on behalf of the Texas Alliance for America’s Fish and Wildlife. “Addressing America’s wildlife crisis with locally-driven conservation efforts is a bipartisan solution that is good for wildlife, good for business, and good for Texas.”

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would make more than $50 million per year available for fish and wildlife conservation in Texas—without a new tax. The bill would help the more than 1,200 Species of Greatest Conservation Need in our state from becoming endangered, including numerous freshwater fish, pollinators, songbirds, and much-loved state icons like the Texas horned lizard, Northern bobwhite, and Guadalupe bass.