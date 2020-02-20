A former “pet” tiger once confined to a cage where he could barely turn around, is making outstanding progress after his first year at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch

MURCHISON, Texas (Feb. 20, 2020) – A former “pet” tiger discovered in a cage where he could barely move in a Houston home last February has made great strides during his first year living at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.

When he first arrived at the sanctuary, Loki had to adjust to a life in a spacious habitat with grass and trees. He feared sounds like the wind blowing and the rustling of leaves. He was unsure how to climb and was afraid to go into his pool. Now, a year later, he is acting like a healthy, happy tiger, enjoying the life he deserves.

Noelle Almrud, director of the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, said, “Loki is recovering beautifully from his former life in a cage. When he first got here, he was hesitant of everything. He appeared to have had no previous exposure to a large natural setting, and it took him a bit of time to relax and enjoy swimming, climbing, playing and exploring. He is now living the life he truly deserves.”

The sanctuary staff is also training him with operant conditioning to humanely teach him to cooperate without any stress if they need to give him any medical attention. That means teaching him “up” so they can observe his belly, paw pads and nails.

Christi Gilbreth, Loki’s primary caregiver, explains, “To teach him the ‘up’ behavior we had to offer him a treat inch by inch. At first, he would only follow the food up a foot or two, instead of reaching higher, he would walk away. He had no idea that there was room for him to stand higher and acted as though he was limited in his space. This was likely because the cage he was found in was only waist high where he had limited movement and was never able to stand to his full height on his hind legs. He is slowly getting accustomed to his freedom now and is doing great in this training process.”

In February 2019 after he was found abandoned in a Houston home, the tiger was transferred to the world-renowned 1,400-acre sanctuary in Murchison, Texas, joining more than 800 resident animals including a tiger named Alex, a former pet who arrived in 2014. Alex and Loki’s habitats are next to each other.

The sanctuary is operated by the Fund for Animals, an affiliate of the Humane Society of the United States.

