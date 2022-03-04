Farmers Bank Foundation Brings Astronaut Scott Kelly to Texarkana As Part of Distinguished Speaker Series

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Farmers Bank Foundation is bringing astronaut, author, speaker, and retired U.S. Navy Captain Scott Kelly to Texarkana as a part of its Distinguished Speaker Series. The April 7th event is being organized to raise funds for scholarships for Texarkana College and University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana students who earn their associate degrees and transition to Texas A&M University-Texarkana to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Distinguished speaker Scott Kelly is a retired astronaut and Navy captain who is a former fighter pilot, test pilot, and engineer. He has participated in four space flights and was the commander of the International Space Station (ISS) for three expeditions. He was also a member of the 2015 yearlong mission abord the ISS, a 340-day experiment designed to study the effects of long-term spaceflight on the human body. Kelly is the author of three books, My Journey to the Stars, Endurance, and Infinite Wonder, which features a collection of photographs taken by Kelly during his yearlong mission aboard the ISS.

The dinner and lecture portion of the event will be held at 7:00 p.m. on April 7th at the Hilton Garden Inn Texarkana Convention Center located at 2910 South Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana, Texas. There will also be a private reception with the guest speaker at 5pm in the Farmers Bank & Trust Main Branch at 2900 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana, Texas. Tickets to the dinner and lecture are $100, while tickets to the private reception, the lecture, and dinner are $200 each. There are two levels of sponsorship opportunities for organizations as well.

“We are thrilled to have Astronaut Scott Kelly for the second annual Distinguished Speaker Series in Texarkana. After two years of cancellations, we have an even stronger focus on the future growth and success of our area with education as the number one component to drive that growth and success,” said James Bramlett, Farmers Texarkana Market President. “Farmers Bank & Trust believes in being a partner with the community and giving back to the community and its citizens in which we serve. This unique opportunity to raise funds for transfer students from two local institutions to complete their four-year degree at Texas A&M University-Texarkana is an amazing example of teamwork for our local students.”

“We are very thankful to have community partners like Farmers Bank and Trust who do so much in support of our area students,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “There has always been a significant need for scholarship money,” she added. “But with the financial difficulties many have suffered during the pandemic, these scholarships are more important than ever. These scholarships mean talented graduates from University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College can stay here and complete their bachelor’s degree at A&M-Texarkana and then put their degrees to work in our community. Everyone benefits.”

“We are so appreciative to Farmers for providing our students the opportunity to continue their education at TAMUT. Financial obstacles prevent many TC students from pursuing a bachelor’s degree, and these transfer scholarships will make a big impact,” said Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith.

“University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is honored to partner with Farmers Bank and Trust and all entities of higher education in Texarkana,” added Dr. Christine Holt, Chancellor of University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. “This transfer scholarship will allow UAHT students to directly follow their degree from UAHT with enrollment at TAMUT to complete a bachelor’s degree. This is the direct pathway to completion we strive for among all of our students.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.TAMUT.edu/Farmers or by mail. Make checks payable to Texas A&M-Texarkana, 7101 University Drive, Texarkana, Texas, 75503.

