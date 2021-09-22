East Texas Poultry Festival: Doo Dah Parade

Everyone loves a parade. The Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade, will be held next week, Wednesday, September 29th at 5:00pm. The parade will circle the Historic Downtown Center Square, led by the Shelby County Junior Chamber of Commerce. Pre-registration for this popular event is not required just show up and join in the fun! Ride in your pick up, golf cart, on a bike, skateboard, walk – show up and have fun. Participants are to line up at the Farmers State Bank Drive-thru at 4:30 p.m.

Thank you to our Parade Sponsors: Center Tire Company is our Platinum Sponsor: Gold sponsors for the parade are Ihlo Sales and Imports and Professional Title Service.

Earlier in the day you are invited to enjoy the annual kick-off Chicken Fajita Luncheon sponsored by East Texas Poultry Supply. Orders are now being accepted. Forms are available on the Shelby County Chamber’s festival page at www.shelbycountychamber.com or by calling 598-3682 or emailing info@shelbycountychamber.com by Friday, September 24th . The meal includes two fajitas, chips, salsa and a drink for $7 per plate and delivery is available for five or more advance orders. Pick up your lunch at the Center Fire Department Station.