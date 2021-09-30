East Texas Poultry Festival: Doo Dah Parade Winners

The 45th East Texas Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade, Sponsored by Center Tire Company, was held yesterday Wednesday, September 29th, on the Historic Downtown Center Square. Although there was a threat of rain, a large number of spectators enjoyed the Queen’s Court candidate floats, civic organization and business entries. Junior Chamber of Commerce and Young Ambassador students and the Shelby Chick led the parade. Thankfully the rain held off and we had a great Parade.

Doo Dah Parade trophy winners include: First Place, the Lawn Chair

Brigade (always a crowd favorite); Second Place, Windham Family Dental; Third Place, Family Dental Center.

The Queen’s Court float winners will be announced at the Coronation, this Saturday, October 2nd at Center High School Cafetorium at 7pm. Tickets at the door are $5.00.

Gold Sponsors for the Doo Dah Parade are Ilho Sales and Imports and Professional Title Services.

Farmers State Bank is this year’s East Texas Poultry Festival Presenting Sponsor. The traditional Cutting of the Feathers and Opening Ceremonies, sponsored by Focused Care of Center, will be held Thursday, October 7th, at 10:00 a.m. on the downtown square. See you there!