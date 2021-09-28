East Texas Poultry Festival Countdown

Only 10 days left until the 45th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival, Sponsored by Farmers State Bank, opens its gates to a weekend of Fun, Entertainment, Arts and Crafts and lots of Food back on the downtown square!

The Cutting of the Feathers will be held on Thursday, October 7th at 10:00am on the Frances Oates Center Stage! We are looking forward to having the school children back on stage to sing.

All three days, the entertainment stage will be busy with school groups, dancing groups and singing groups. Of course there will be the Wing Eating Contest, the Chicken Clucking Contest, Lion Club vehicle drawing and the Broiler Auction. New this year will be the Ag/Mechanic auction. Our Shelby County ag/mechanic students will auction their items.

The 5K Chicken Trot and Fun Run, Sponsored by Axley and Rode will be held on Saturday morning, October 9, at Port A Cool Park. The Trot starts at 7:30a.m. Proceeds will go the area United Way. The Car Show starts at 10am on the downtown square.

The 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival Queen will be crowned on October 2nd at 7:00pm at Center High School. The Queen and her Court shall reign over the Festival.

So Mark Your Calendars for October 7th, 8th and 9th . See you at the Festival!!