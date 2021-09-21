East Texas Poultry Festival News

Fajita Lunch

The Chicken Fajita Lunch, sponsored by East Texas Poultry Supply, helps kick off the Poultry Festival activities. The Fajita lunch will be held next week on Wednesday, September 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the Center Fire Department on the corner of Logansport Street and Patton Street.

According to Chairman, Bryan Wages, the lunch includes two chicken fajitas, chips, salsa and a drink for $7 per plate and delivery is available for 5 or more advance orders by calling 936-598-3682, faxing an order form to 936-598-5032 or emailing info@shelbycountychamber.com by Friday, September 24th. An order form for the Fajita Lunch, as well as other Poultry Festival Events, is available at the Chamber of Commerce offices on the historic downtown square or on the Poultry Festival Event page on the Chamber website, www.shelbycountychamber.com.

Don’t miss this delicious lunch!

5K Chicken Trot

Why did the chicken cross the road? To run in the 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival 5K Chicken Trot, sponsored by Axley & Rode. Join us again this year for the Annual 5K Chicken Trot on Saturday, October 9th at 7:30am at Port A Cool Park. It is always a fun event, with proceeds going to our local United Way. Register now, and join the fun!

It is not too late to sign up. Registration fee is $30.00 and includes an entrance button to the 45th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival, good for all three days. You can register on runsignup.com or contact the Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you to all the 5K Sponsors: Axley and Rode, Presenting Sponsor; Hope Community Medicine, Award Sponsor; Chip Timer Sponsor, Deb’s Boutique; Refreshment Sponsors, Drewery Construction and Town and Country Real Estate; Tee Shirt Sponsors, Debrah J. Worsham, DDS, H&R Block and Sandhill Wrecker Service, LLC

For more information contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or info@shelbycountychamber.com.