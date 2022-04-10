DETCOG Requesting Comments on Changes to Housing Program Plans and Revised Utility Allowances

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is soliciting public review and comment on the proposed changes to the Housing Choice Voucher Program Administrative Plan, Annual PHA Plan and Revised Utility Allowances. DETCOG will receive written comments regarding the proposed changes during a 45-day public comment period to commence April 10, 2022, through May 26, 2022.

All written comments may be emailed to housing@detcog.gov, faxed to (844) 975-1212 or mailed to the following address: Deep East Texas Council of Governments, Attn: Housing Choice Voucher Program, 1405 Kurth Dr, Lufkin, Texas 75904

Copies of the proposed changes to either plan is available on the DETCOG Housing website at www.dethousing.org, or a copy may be requested by email at housing@detcog.gov, by fax at (844) 975-1212 or by calling the DETCOG office at (936) 238-7771.

The DETCOG Resident Advisory Board will discuss the proposed changes on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nehemiah Family Life Center, 640 Pollard St, Jasper, Texas 75951, and again on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Abundant Life United Methodist Church, 1715 Sayers, Lufkin, Texas 75904.

The DETCOG Housing Advisory Committee will discuss the proposed changes on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Windham Civic Center, 146 Express Blvd, Center, TX 75935.

The Board of Directors for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments will meet on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center, 3805 NW Stallings Drive, Nacogdoches, Texas 75964, to consider adopting proposed changes to the Administrative Plan, Annual PHA Plan and Revised Utility Allowances for the Housing Choice Voucher Program.