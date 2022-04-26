DETCOG: Business Meeting Agenda

Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12:00 Noon Windham Civic Center

146 Express Blvd., Center, TX 75935

BUSINESS MEETING AGENDA

Call to order Call for proxies Determination of quorum Approval of minutes Report on actions taken by Executive Committee since last Board meeting (if any) Review of Quarterly Financial Report and Certification of Investments Consider Resolution in Support of May 2022 as Older Americans Month Consider Resolutions in Support of Homeland Security Grant applications Regional Homeland Security Planning Project Regional Mass Emergency Notification System Regional Intelligence Sharing Project Regional Chemical Detection Device Consider recommendations from Criminal Justice Advisory Committee for ranking and funding of criminal justice grant applications Nominating Committee Report: Announcement of Nominee for DETCOG Secretary for 2022-2023 Executive Director’s Update on DETCOG Programs and Activities Announcements from Members of the Board (for informational purposes only) Review of Upcoming Meetings and Events

May 19 - Senior Mayfest – Pitser Garrison Civic Center, Lufkin – 10 am to 2 pm

May 26 - DETCOG Board of Directors – Nacogdoches County Expo & Civic Center – 12 noon May 30 - Memorial Day Holiday

June 23 - DETCOG Annual Meeting & Awards Program – Pitser Garrison Civic Center – 12 noon