DETCOG: Business Meeting Agenda
Tue, 04/26/2022 - 12:57am Ourtown1
Bob Bashaw
Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12:00 Noon Windham Civic Center
146 Express Blvd., Center, TX 75935
BUSINESS MEETING AGENDA
- Call to order
- Call for proxies
- Determination of quorum
- Approval of minutes
- Report on actions taken by Executive Committee since last Board meeting (if any)
- Review of Quarterly Financial Report and Certification of Investments
- Consider Resolution in Support of May 2022 as Older Americans Month
- Consider Resolutions in Support of Homeland Security Grant applications
- Regional Homeland Security Planning Project
- Regional Mass Emergency Notification System
- Regional Intelligence Sharing Project
- Regional Chemical Detection Device
- Consider recommendations from Criminal Justice Advisory Committee for ranking and funding of criminal justice grant applications
- Nominating Committee Report: Announcement of Nominee for DETCOG Secretary for 2022-2023
- Executive Director’s Update on DETCOG Programs and Activities
- Announcements from Members of the Board (for informational purposes only)
- Review of Upcoming Meetings and Events
May 19 - Senior Mayfest – Pitser Garrison Civic Center, Lufkin – 10 am to 2 pm
May 26 - DETCOG Board of Directors – Nacogdoches County Expo & Civic Center – 12 noon May 30 - Memorial Day Holiday
June 23 - DETCOG Annual Meeting & Awards Program – Pitser Garrison Civic Center – 12 noon
- Adjourn