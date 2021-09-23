DETCOG Accepting Applications for Solid Waste Grants

Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) is now taking applications for funding of Solid Waste Projects for FY 2022. DETCOG anticipates awarding grants totaling $65,000.00 in FY 2022. Funding for this program is provided through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Applications for projects in the following categories will be accepted: Local

Enforcement, Litter and Illegal Dumping Cleanup and Community Collection Events, Source Reduction and Recycling, Local Solid Waste Management, Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Management, Technical Studies, Educational and Training Projects, and other projects not included in these categories which meet TCEQ criteria.

Expected to be considered during the funding will be up to three (3) Individual grants, not to exceed $21,666.66. Each application will be judged by the DETCOG Regional Solid Waste Advisory Committee (RSWAC) in accordance with the RSWAC Project Review and Scoring Guidelines and DETCOG’s Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.

The grants are available to Cities, Counties, Public Schools, School Districts, River Authorities as well as General and Special Law Districts with the authority and responsibility for water quality protection or municipal solid waste management. The applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply. Funding for the DETCOG Solid Waste Grants comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Applications are available on DETCOG’s website at www.detcog.gov. They are due back to DETCOG by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021. For more information, or to request an application packet, please contact Regional Services Specialist Carolyn Stephenson by email at CStephenson@detcog.gov or by phone at (936) 634-2247 ext. 5353.