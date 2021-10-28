Deep East Texas Hiring Event: November 4, 2021

The 10th Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Statewide Job Fair is set for Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm., at the VFW Memorial Post 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Road, in Lufkin.

Among the participating employers are: Allegiant Industrial, City of Lufkin, Dollar Tree, Etech, Farmers Insurance District 07, Georgia-Pacific, Job Corps, Kemper Insurance, Lonestar DQ, MTC/Diboll Correctional Center, Naskila Gaming, Pilgrim's, Provalus, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Home Health (Accentcare), and William George.

In addition to meeting employers in person, Deep East Texas job seekers will have virtual access to review the job openings and ‘chat’ with employers online. The event is organized by Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Medical Center and VFW Memorial Post 1836.

Hiring Red, White & YOU! is free and open to the general public with priority access during the first hour, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., for current and prior military, and their spouses.

“The September unemployment rate for the Deep East Texas region was 6.3%. Even though the unemployment numbers are falling, businesses are still contacting us daily with immediate openings for quality jobs. This is an ideal opportunity for those who are ready to get back to work or reset their careers,” said Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas. “Additionally, this hybrid hiring format is designed to save valuable time and enable job seekers and hiring recruiters to meet in the most convenient manner, whether that is in-person or online.”

This year, the fair is being hosted in person at the VFW and through an online platform. Thanks to many community partners, physical locations throughout the region will be open with access to the internet, computers and assistance for job seekers.

Visit any of these locations on November 4, 2021, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for Computer and Internet Access. Workforce Staff will be available for assistance. Location Street City Workforce Solutions Angelina County 210 N. John Redditt Lufkin Workforce Solutions Jasper County 799 West Gibson Jasper Workforce Solutions Nacogdoches County 235 North University Street Nacogdoches Workforce Solutions Polk County 1241 West Church Suite 300 Livingston Workforce Solutions Houston County 1505 S. 4th Street Crockett Workforce Solutions Shelby County 145 Catco Drive Center Tri-County Community Action 214 Nacogdoches Center Panola College GED Computer Lab 3600 TX-500 Loop Center Coldspring Area Public Library 14221 SH 150 Coldspring Crockett Library 709 E Houston Ave Crockett Jasper Public Library 175 E Water St Jasper Livingston Public Library 707 N Tyler Ave Livingston Cotton Patch 3207 S First Street Lufkin Kurth Memorial Library 706 S Raguet Lufkin Nacogdoches Library 1112 North St Nacogdoches Thumpers 4515 North St Nacogdoches Java Jacks 1122 North St Nacogdoches Newton Public Library 212 High St Newton San Augustine Career Center 1002 Barrett Street San Augustine Blanche K Werner Public Library 203 Prospect Dr Trinity Allen Shivers Library & Museum 302 N Charlton St Woodville

Advance registration is not required. Job seekers are encouraged to have copies of their resume ready to share with employers at the job fair or upload a resume in a pdf format here in the virtual platform. For more information, visit https://detwork.org/calendar/event/111919/.

Resume preparation workshops and tips are available online and in-person through the local Workforce Solutions offices. Call or visit today to get started, www.detwork.org/workforce-center-locations.