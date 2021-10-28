Home

Deep East Texas Hiring Event: November 4, 2021

Thu, 10/28/2021 - 12:54pm Ourtown1
Karen H. Stubblefield

 

The 10th Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Statewide Job Fair is set for Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm., at the VFW Memorial Post 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Road, in Lufkin.

Among the participating employers are: Allegiant Industrial, City of Lufkin, Dollar Tree, Etech, Farmers Insurance District 07, Georgia-Pacific, Job Corps, Kemper Insurance, Lonestar DQ, MTC/Diboll Correctional Center, Naskila Gaming, Pilgrim's, Provalus, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Home Health (Accentcare), and William George.

In addition to meeting employers in person, Deep East Texas job seekers will have virtual access to review the job openings and ‘chat’ with employers online. The event is organized by Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Medical Center and VFW Memorial Post 1836.

Hiring Red, White & YOU! is free and open to the general public with priority access during the first hour, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., for current and prior military, and their spouses. 

“The September unemployment rate for the Deep East Texas region was 6.3%. Even though the unemployment numbers are falling, businesses are still contacting us daily with immediate openings for quality jobs. This is an ideal opportunity for those who are ready to get back to work or reset their careers,” said Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas. “Additionally, this hybrid hiring format is designed to save valuable time and enable job seekers and hiring recruiters to meet in the most convenient manner, whether that is in-person or online.”

This year, the fair is being hosted in person at the VFW and through an online platform. Thanks to many community partners, physical locations throughout the region will be open with access to the internet, computers and assistance for job seekers.

Visit any of these locations on November 4, 2021, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for Computer and Internet Access. 

Workforce Staff will be available for assistance.

Location

Street

City

Workforce Solutions Angelina County

210 N. John Redditt

Lufkin

Workforce Solutions Jasper County

799 West Gibson

Jasper

Workforce Solutions Nacogdoches County

235 North University Street

Nacogdoches

Workforce Solutions Polk County

1241 West Church Suite 300

Livingston

Workforce Solutions Houston County

1505 S. 4th Street

Crockett

Workforce Solutions Shelby County

145 Catco Drive

Center

Tri-County Community Action

214 Nacogdoches

Center

Panola College GED Computer Lab

3600 TX-500 Loop

Center

Coldspring Area Public Library

14221 SH 150

Coldspring

Crockett Library

709 E Houston Ave

Crockett

Jasper Public Library 

175 E Water St

Jasper

Livingston Public Library

707 N Tyler Ave

Livingston

Cotton Patch

3207 S First Street

Lufkin

Kurth Memorial Library

706 S Raguet

Lufkin

Nacogdoches Library

1112 North St

Nacogdoches

Thumpers

 4515 North St

Nacogdoches

Java Jacks

1122 North St

Nacogdoches

Newton Public Library 

212 High St

Newton

San Augustine Career Center

1002 Barrett Street

San Augustine

Blanche K Werner Public Library

203 Prospect Dr

Trinity

Allen Shivers Library & Museum

302 N Charlton St

Woodville

 

Advance registration is not required. Job seekers are encouraged to have copies of their resume ready to share with employers at the job fair or upload a resume in a pdf format here in the virtual platform. For more information, visit https://detwork.org/calendar/event/111919/.

Resume preparation workshops and tips are available online and in-person through the local Workforce Solutions offices. Call or visit today to get started, www.detwork.org/workforce-center-locations

 

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media