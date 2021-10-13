Angelina Arts Adds Another Outstanding Show to Pines' Line-Up

LUFKIN, TX (October 13, 2021): Angelina Arts Alliance is pleased to announce that faith-based singer,

songwriter, and keyboardist David Phelps will perform live at the Pines Theater on Sunday, March 27,

2022, at 7 PM. Phelps is known for his incredible vocal range and has made a name for himself in the

Christian music sphere as a popular solo artist and as a tenor for the Gaither Vocal Band. Single tickets

range from $30-$45 and can be purchased online through the Angelina Arts box office at

www.AngelinaArts.org or by calling 936-633-5454.

“We are thrilled to be able to add another outstanding performance to the annual Pines Theater lineup.

This artist represents the best quality artist that we strive to present. We continue to add performances

that round out the programs to ensure that we are serving the entire community. It’s going to be another

great show,” said Jennifer Allen, Executive Director of the Angelina Arts Alliance.

DAVID PHELPS

March 27, 2022 | 7 PM

Pines Theater

A graduate from Baylor University, David Phelps is credited among today’s most spectacular voices. His

seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for

communicating a song, has brought the house down in the world’s most prestigious venues. For nearly 20

years, David served as a member of the popular and prestigious Gaither Vocal Band, and during that time

received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects.

As a solo artist, he received 2009 Dove Award nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year and Long Form

Video for the Christmas DVD, O Holy Night to add to his many awards and honors. Since 2012, David has

topped the Billboard charts time and time again with releases like: the 2012 live DVD Classic (#1), the 2015

live DVD Freedom (#1), the 2017 live DVD The Best Of David Phelps (#1 topping such popular video

releases as The Beatles’ Eight Days A Week), and most recently the 2018 live DVD It Must Be Christmas

(#2). The various recordings have been featured on numerous television networks, including the Public

Broadcasting System (PBS) and have received acclaim in both secular and gospel music genres. In 2017,

David released Hymnal: A Journey Of Faith Through Hymns. Throughout the recording, David lends his

artistry to some of the most treasured hymns of the church. The recording showcases masterful vocals and

lush arrangements as each song takes the listener on a journey of inspiration and worship in song. The CD

is followed by a companion live DVD in 2019. This television release breathes new life into these long-

beloved songs and includes 3 exclusive songs not previously released by Phelps.

Growing up in a musical family, his natural gift for song was evident when he was very young. Even as he

sang in church as a teenager, he knew that he wanted to be a performer. At the age of 18, while earning his

degree in vocal performance from Baylor University, David began what would be a life-long passion of

traveling around the world to share music, inspiration and good news. While studying music at Baylor,

David met Lori Purtle, who has been his wife and rock-solid partner in his career for more than two

decades. The couple has four great kids – Callie, Maggie Beth, Grant and Coby. They reside with their sons

on their farm outside Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information about the upcoming 2021-2022 events presented by Angelina Arts, visit

www.angelinaarts.org.

The Angelina Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain and

educate by presenting and promoting the arts in East Texas.