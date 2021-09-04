The 45th Annual Poultry Festival Queen’s Court activities are officially underway! And this means the Poultry Festival is just weeks away!!

Thank you to this year’s Queen’s Court Sponsors: Platinum Sponsor is High Roller Wells, LLC and Gold Sponsors are Dazzle Me Pink and Blue and JML Management.

The Welcome Party and Photo Shoot was held on September 1st at the Community House. At this event, the Princesses, their escorts and parents met for dinner and received information from the Committee.

A fun social for the Princesses and Escorts will be held on September 8th at The Red Brick Social House. Several more fun events are scheduled including the Denim and Diamonds event, Girls Giving Back, the Doo Dah Parade and a Mother/Daughter Brunch. The Princesses also have several rehearsals on the schedule.

The Coronation will be held on October 2nd at 7:00pm at Center High School Cafetorium. General admission will be $5.00. Tables and reserved seats may be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce at 598-3682.

The 2021 Princesses and their Escorts:

Alyssa Cummings, escorted by Collin Lloyd (Joaquin)

Emilee Elliott, escorted by Tyler Merriman (Center)

Avery Faulkner, escorted by Timothy Mason (Shelbyville)

Carly Gray, escorted by Jake Morris (Center)

Kara Jones, escorted by Ty Neal (Shelbyville)

Kate Lawson, escorted by Kace Sherrod (Shelbyville)

Gracie Leach, escorted by Dylan Parker (Shelbyville)

Kendall Murry, escorted by Eli Taylor (Shelbyville)

Kadence Polley, escorted by Kedrin Hinson (Tenaha)

The Children of the Court:

Everly Windham, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Clayton Windham

Thomas “Vance” Payne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Josh Payne

Codi West, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Chase West

Mason Blackshear, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wil Blackshear

Pageant Committee:

Caroline Corbell, Chairman

Haley Link

Sharisse McAdams

Shannell Ruiz

Jesse Wiggins