$2.8 Million Raised for Area Nonprofits Through East Texas Giving Day

Nonprofits in East Texas benefited from the generosity of more than 5,600 donors during East Texas Giving Day, the region’s recognized day of giving to support local nonprofits.

The online fundraising effort began at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26th, and ended at midnight. Based on preliminary results, donors contributed $2,896,721 to support the causes they care about in 32 East Texas counties.

“East Texas residents stepped in a big way,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation, which host the online event. “Nonprofit organizations spent countless hours getting the word out about the needs facing our region. Donors across East Texas responded generously to meet the call. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”

During East Texas Giving Day, nonprofit organizations encouraged their donors and the public to make charitable donations online at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org. Donors could choose among 295 participating charities, and make donations starting at just $10. Throughout the day, donations to select nonprofits were eligible to be matched thanks to the generosity of individuals and nonprofit business partners that had already pledged funds to the charities they support. Just shy of $1 million in match was available on the East Texas Giving Day website.

East Texas Giving Day benefited nonprofits of all sizes. Preliminary results show, Northeast Texas Community College Foundation from Titus County with $135,000 raised. Two Smith County charities followed with Breckenridge Village of Tyler receiving $126,211, followed by Mentoring Alliance raising $104,389.

Good Shepherd Reformed Episcopal School received the most overall donations. Their 348 separate donations yielded a total of $98,180 for the Smith County school.

Media sponsors for East Texas Giving Day include: KETK NBC 56 and KFXK Fox 51, KYTX CBS19, ArkLaTex.com NBC 6, KLTV ABC 7, KTRE ABC 9 serving Lufkin, Jack FM 106.5, KYKX 105.7 of Longview, KVNE 89.5 and KGLY 93.1, Mix 107.7 and KOYN 93.9 of Paris Texas, KALK 97.7 and KSCN 96.9 of Mt. Pleasant, KISS FM 92.7 Paris, KICKS 105.1 in Lufkin and, Townsquare Media in Texarkana & Lufkin, Tyler Today Magazine, 4 States Living, Texarkana Today, 4 States Magazine and M Roberts Digital. Media sponsors helped publicize giving day with online public service announcements and live broadcasts throughout the day.

