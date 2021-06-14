“EARLOBES – WHAT GOOD ARE THEY?”

The other day I had a pimple on an earlobe. It felt a little sore for a few days and then

went away. It got me wondering about earlobes. Why are we humans blessed with

them? I did a little research and found some interesting information about them which I

will share with you.

The following is the medical description of an earlobe: “The human earlobe is composed

of tough areolar and adipose connective tissues, lacking the firmness and elasticity of the

rest of the auricle. In some cases, the lower lobe is connected to the side of the face.

Since the earlobe does not contain cartilage, it has a large blood supply and may help to

warm the ears and maintain balance. However, earlobes are not generally considered to

have any major biological function. The ear lobe contains many nerve endings, and for

some people is an erogenous zone.”

There you have the medical side of what earlobes are and what they are made of. It

appears that many years ago, humans discovered that ear lobes could be pierced and

earrings attached. Nowadays both men and women sport all kinds of things attached to the

ear lobe. They can be a fashion statement. However, did you know that your earlobes can

describe what your personality maybe? Consider the following:

A. Independent and Generous:

If your earlobes are unattached to your cheek you are a free spirit – which means that you

yourself are a bit unattached and do not pay attention to what society expects of you. Free

spirits let life take them wherever they're destined to be. They know that they will be

happy wherever they end up. Happiness is the key at the end of the day. Those with

unattached earlobes are devoted to the things and people that matter. They are always

thinking about others, and are extremely giving.

B. Secure and Motivated:

If your earlobes are attached to your cheek, you are self-aware. You are understanding of

your actions and how they may affect those around you. At times you may be a little self-

aware. That means that you are sure of your actions, and how they may affect others

around you. You may have the tendency to think that you're always right, but you are able

to quickly move past it when you're in the wrong. You try to listen to the opinions of

others more often and think about how their views differ from your own. Although you

always have it together, talking to someone who is a bit more unattached (say someone

with unattached earlobes) could turn things around for you.

It's no surprise that everyone's bodies are shaped differently. You know that you're unique

based upon your fingerprints, but have you ever thought about how different your earlobes

are? Kind of shocking, right? We also know that as we age, our earlobes begin to sag and

seem larger – are they getting fatter or just sagging more?

So, now you know that your personality is determined by whether your earlobes are

attached to your cheek, or unattached and hanging. Are you a type A or a Type B as

described above? Or, are you like me and just don't give a hoot?