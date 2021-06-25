According to countless frustrated spouses, men seem to suffer from an

irrational resistance to stopping to ask directions when lost in strange

territory. That this trait is shared by most, if not all men, and has proven so

resistant to the attempted behavior modifications and downright nagging of

so many women, suggests a genetic predisposition. I have discovered that

the reason is that men just don’t feel they are lost.

Another reason that I have discovered is that the action of stopping and

asking directions is fruitless and a waste of time. The last few times that I

have stopped at the nearest convenience store to ask for directions I was met

with:

a. The clerk just arrived from outer Mongolia and could not speak

English well enough to assist, or

b. The manager had only been there for one week and knew nothing

about the city, or

c. The person did not know where he was himself, so how could he

help?

Apparently schools do not teach students how to give directions any longer.

I recall being specifically taught how to do that in school.

According to the scientists who have studied things like this, this behavior in

men goes way back to the “hunter/gatherer” days. In pre-historic days, the

men were the hunters of food, the women and children were the gatherers of

what the man produced. The hunter, of necessity, would travel a long

distance, perhaps in unchartered territory, in search of where the deer and

antelope played.

The hunters needed a greater spatial understanding of their surroundings.

Since the behaviors of their prey were heavily influenced by the terrain, the

stalking hunter needs to know not only his own location and the location of

the prey, but also the nature of the area in which the prey will be found.

Stopping and asking directions would be a meaningless exercise for hunters.

Hunting tends to be an undertaking where only the first hunters on the scene

have any opportunity. After the first hunters do their thing, the game is

either dead or long gone. So by definition, if there is someone available of

whom directions can be asked, it’s no longer worth doing. Success as a

hunter required being able to find your own way.

It is worthy to note here that down through most of humanity’s past, women

have selected as fathers of their children those men who appeared to possess

the best skills as a hunter, men who were genetically adapted to not asking

questions.

In the past travelers wandering lost in the wilderness were considered

intrepid explorers and lauded as heroes. How could there have been an age

of discovery if men asked directions and accurately navigated to only those

known locations they intended to visit? Only by accidentally making enough

wrong turns and doggedly proceeding with great conviction far enough in

the wrong direction can one discover that which is by definition unknown.

It has been said that men created maps so they wouldn’t have to ask

for directions. The great voyages of discovery were launched specifically to

plot the world and fill in the gaps in the maps. We all know that most

women cannot read maps correctly, so they would be of no help.

So before denigrating men for possessing a trait that seems out of place in

our modern partly civilized world, remember that this world that makes men

seem out of place is largely a direct result of that very trait. Remember also

that we are poised on the brink of becoming a space-faring species. There

aren’t any convenient gas stations out there in space at which to stop and ask

directions. In space, we will once again need those men who can find their

own way, even if they often don’t end up where they thought they were

headed.

One last thought – I have discovered that when a man is giving you

directions and he says turn left, but his hand simultaneously points right,

always follow the way the hand moved and you won’t get lost.