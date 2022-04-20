Braden Courtney Earns The Hagan Scholarship

Braden Courtney was awarded a Hagan Scholarship to attend Lamar University. The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide need-based merit scholarship designed to help high achieving students graduate college debt-free. The scholarship provides up to $6,000 each semester for up to eight consecutive semesters. The scholarship also provides recipients with a practical understanding of important life skills not typically covered in the school curriculum via free workshops, Schwab brokerage accounts and study abroad. Hagan Scholars currently attend colleges and universities located in 47 states.

Braden is the son of Kelli Rhodes Bass of Timpson and Chad and Rebecca Courtney of Beckville. He will attend Lamar University and major in Exercise Science and continue his football career as a Lamar Cardinal. While in Timpson High School, Braden has been a valuable athlete - He plays football, basketball, baseball, runs track and is an outstanding honor student.