SoSo Park Classic 2022

The Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce invites spectators to attend the SoSo Classic 2022 Disc Golf Tournament held in SoSo Park, Timpson on January 8th, 2022. Come watch a TON of great golfers compete for big $$$!!! There will also be food and snack vendors on site, so come watch and enjoy!! Spectators are asked to remain quiet during all play and to have their phones off or on silent during any of the disc throws. Spectators should always walk behind the players and out of line of throw and not advance until the last player in the group throws for the basket. Parking will be outside of the Park only. This is a Professional C-Tier PDGA tournament. Miles Seaborn is the director. First throw will start between 8-8:30 Saturday morning.