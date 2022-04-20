Panola College To Offer Kids' Camps This Summer

Panola College and the Department of Workforce and Continuing Education will offer a variety of camps this summer for kids ages 5 and up. The camps will begin on June 6 and take place throughout the months of June and July.

“We are very excited about the camps that will be offered this summer at Panola College,” said Whitney McBee, Director of the Department of Workforce and Continuing Education. “We have several camps scheduled; from art to athletics to science and cooking, there is something for everyone.”

The camps that will be offered are:

Art Adventure – June 6-9

Iron Chef, Jr. – June 6-9

Baseball – June 6-8

Volleyball – June 6-8

Jazzy Jewels – June 10

Art Adventure (Marshall) – June 13-16

Boys Basketball – June 13-15

Iron Chef, Jr. – June 13-15

Photography – June 13-16

Crafty Kids – June 21-22

Paint with Kate – June 24

Camp Broadway – June 27-July 1

Crafty Kids – June 27-29

Girls Basketball – July 11-13

Bakeology – July 12-14

Fire Safety – July 18

Fit Kids – July 19-21

Young Einsteins – July 19-21

Mad Scientists – July 26-28

Bakeology – July 26-28

Links to register – along with dates, times, age requirements and costs – may be found by visiting the Workforce and Continuing Education webpage on the Panola College website at panola.edu/ce/community. Contact the Department of Workforce and Continuing Education with any additional questions at 903-693-2067 or ce@panola.edu.