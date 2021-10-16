14th Annual Health & Fitness Fair

The Healthcare committee of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 14th Annual Health and Fitness Fair, Friday, October 22nd at the Windham Civic Center from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The fair is free to the public and will feature over 30 vendors with give aways and door prizes. Cline Family Medicine is the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s event along with Gold sponsors, Focused Care of Center and Hope Community Medicine.

Clines’s Family Medicine will be offering Flu Shots.

Nacogdoches Medical Center will be offering the COVID vaccine. They will have the 1st and 2nd doses of Moderna & Pfizer; 3rd doses of Moderna for the immunocompromised; Booster doses of Pfizer at least 6 months after second for anyone 65 years and older, 18-64 years old at high risk of severe COVID-19, 18-64 years old whose frequent institutional/occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at a high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.

There are several new vendors and activities. There will be the Driving Simulator which allows the “driver” to find out what impaired driving feels like. This a must for everyone to try.

Information will be provided on healthy eating with food demonstrations, blood typing, allergy treatments, diabetes, sleep disorders, caregiver relief and much more, physical therapy and balance. The Blender Bike Smoothie Challenge is back by popular demand.

Test your “health” knowledge by competing in our Jeopardy games. Nutrition Jeopardy at 10am, Diabetes Jeopardy at 11am, Physical Activity Jeopardyat 12 noon and Hypertension Jeopardy at 1pm. Prizes will be given to the winners of each game.

There will be opportunities to win door prizes. Participate in the Scavenger and earn an opportunity to an air fryer, an instapot or a 32’ Screen TV.

For more information please contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at (936) 598-3682, email info@shelbycountychamber.com or visit www.shelbycountychamber.com.